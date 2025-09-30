Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Vijay's rally stampede: TVK secretary held in first arrest since tragedy that killed 41

Police have booked him on charges of attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering public safety. Besides Mathiyazhagan, cases have also been filed against TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Sekar. Read on to know more.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 01:38 AM IST

Vijay's rally stampede: TVK secretary held in first arrest since tragedy that killed 41
On Saturday, a stampede broke out at Vijay's campaign rally in Karur.
Police have made the first arrest in connection with a stampede that broke out at actor-politician Vijay's rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu on Saturday. Mathiyazhagan, a secretary of Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has been held over lapses that led to the tragic incident. Police have booked him on charges of attempt to murder, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and endangering public safety. Besides Mathiyazhagan, cases have also been filed against TVK General Secretary Bussy Anand and Joint General Secretary Nirmal Sekar.

What does the stampede FIR allege?

According to a report by Indian Express Tamil, district secretary Mathiazhagan had been absconding since the stampede. He was reportedly arrested from the outskirts of Karur. According to the First Information Report (FIR) accessed by the media, Vijay delayed his appearance at the rally by hours, due to which many fell sick and the crowd continued to swell. Some fans climbed over steel sheds and trees, which collapsed and fell on the attendees below, causing panic and leading to the disastrous stampede.

What happened at Vijay's Karur rally?

On Saturday, a stampede broke out as a crowd of more than 25,000 people (more than double the expected number) gathered to attend Vijay's rally in Karur. Forty-one people, including women and children, lost their lives and many others were injured. TVK has alleged a conspiracy by Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and demanded a central investigation, though the government has denied the charge. In a statement, Vijay, a hugely popular star of Tamil cinema, said he was "shattered and in inexplicable pain" after the tragedy.

