HomeIndia

INDIA

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Madras HC said THIS about TVK’s rally earlier, was there mismanagement?

Actor turned politician Vijay Thalapathy’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led to the deaths of more than 31 people and left many injured as a sea of people raced to catch a glimpse of their superstar on stage. The Karur incident, which took place during the campaign of TVK chief.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 11:53 PM IST

Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Madras HC said THIS about TVK’s rally earlier, was there mismanagement?
Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Madras HC had warned about security lapses.
Actor turned politician Vijay Thalapathy’s rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, led to the deaths of more than 31 people and left many injured as a sea of people raced to catch a glimpse of their superstar on stage. The Karur incident, which took place during the campaign of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay, turned into a massive stampede.

Many prominent politicians, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister MK Stalin, expressed condolences over the Karur tragedy.

What led to the Tamil Nadu stampede?

Vijay Thalapathy was addressing the rally for which only 30,000 people were allowed, but more than 60,000 turned up. The crowd became excited to see a glimpse of the actor and politician, which led to many fainting, including children, and a stampede in which many died.

The massive crowd at Vijay's rally turned chaotic, triggering panic and a stampede. Several attendees fainted and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment. Sources said that overcrowding at the venue led to the tragedy.

The crowd had been waiting since early morning, which added to the pressure by the afternoon. Vijay’s schedule ran over six hours late, during which time the crowd had increased uncontrollably.

What did the Madras High Court say?

The security and police officials stated that rules regarding restrictions and crowd control were absent, and police are now investigating the event for permission and why the rules were not followed. According to some locals, there was an absence of proper arrangements, like water and snacks.

It is not the first time that an incident like this has occurred at Vijay’s rally. He has been embroiled in controversies earlier as well. Before the incident, the DMK-led government imposed many restrictions after massive crowds gathered in his rallies.

The Madras High Court had earlier warned about safety gaps at Vijay’s rallies, questioning the organisers who would be responsible if there were deaths. The court had ordered the Tamil Nadu government to make uniform safety rules for political rallies of all parties.

The High Court also advised issuing deposits and ensuring accountability in case of organisers, advising that leaders must protect women, the elderly and differently-abled citizens. Vijay’s stampede incident is surrounded by questions and doubts about whether these warnings were ignored.

