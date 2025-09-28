Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Death toll rises to 40, TVK moves Madras HC, says...

After actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy’s rally witnessed a massive stampede on Saturday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party moved the Madras High Court, charging political conspiracy in the Karur tragedy. Around 39 people have been killed.

After actor-turned-politician Vijay Thalapathy’s rally witnessed a massive stampede on Saturday, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party moved the Madras High Court, charging political conspiracy in the Karur tragedy that killed around 40 people on September 27. The party demanded a transparent probe of the case in its petition on Sunday, September 28, and urged a quick hearing.

The party, in its plea, has asserted that a “conspiracy” has been played out against them and requested an “impartial probe” through an independent agency or an investigation under the supervision of the court.

The party’s joint general secretary, CTR Nirmal Kumar, filed the petition, which is expected to be heard by the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court on Monday.

Vijay announces assistance for bereaved families

On Sunday, Vijay announced financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the bereaved families and Rs 2 lakh to the injured in the unfortunate stampede that took place in Tamil Nadu's Karur during his rally, which left 39 dead and several others wounded. In an emotional post penned down on X, the TVK chief said that he was at a “loss for words” to express the pain his heart endured, further stating the faces of the deceased kept flashing through his mind. He also offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Vijay expressed grief

Expressing his grief over the Tamil Nadu stampede, Vijay prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured in the incident. “My heart is shattered; I am writhing in unbearable, indescribable pain and sorrow that words cannot express. I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to the families of my dear brothers and sisters who lost their lives in Karur. I pray for the swift recovery of those receiving treatment in the hospital.”