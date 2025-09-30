Vijay Karur Rally Stampede: Chennai police arrest prominent YouTuber Felix Gerald, why?

Tamil YouTuber Gerald runs a RedPix YouTube channel featuring content in Tamil on current topics. His arrest came when the police cracked down on misinformation regarding the Karur incident. Why was Gerald arrested in the Karur stampede case?

Popular Tamil YouTuber Felix Gerald was arrested on Tuesday over the Karur Vijay rally stampede incident, which claimed 41 lives and injured over 50, police said. This comes close on the heels of police registering cases against over 20 people for allegedly spreading rumours over the stampede and following the arrest of three persons.

Why Felix Gerald arrested in Karur Stampede?

Gerald runs a RedPix YouTube channel featuring content in Tamil on current topics. He was taken into custody after police said he had uploaded fake content linked to the incident. It was not immediately clear whether his detention was linked to a specific video. The police officials said the action was taken because the content was shared in a manner that could disrupt public peace and potentially inflame tensions.

According to Gerald's staff, a team of officers arrived at Gerald's residence in Kodambakkam around 7:15 am, showed him documents, and took him for questioning. When they tried to locate him, they visited the Nungambakkam police station and the city police headquarters but couldn't find him.

Felix Gerald was earlier arrested by the city police in 2024 for interviewing YouTuber Savukku Shankar and uploading the videos on his YouTube channel, Red Pix Channel.

Police crackdown on Karur stampede



Karur City Police have arrested Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's (TVK) Karur West District Secretary, Mathiyazhagan, in connection with the stampede. Police have also arrested Paun Raj, the Karur town functionary who arranged flagpoles and flex banners for the rally. Paun Raj was arrested as he provided shelter to TVK functionary Mathiyazhagan, according to ANI.



The incident occurred when a massive crowd at Vijay's rally in Karur reportedly turned chaotic, triggering panic among the crowd. As several attendees fainted, they were rushed to nearby hospitals. The loss of lives in the tragic stampede on Saturday has gone up to 41 and includes 18 women and 10 children.



After Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with Union Minister L Murugan and Tamil Nadu BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran, met the families of the victims, an eight-member delegation of NDA leaders will visit Karur in Tamil Nadu to look into the circumstances which led to the loss of lives in the stampede. BJP chief JP Nadda has constituted the delegation, which includes BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, MP; Tejasvi Surya and Braj Lal, Aprajita Sarangi, Rekha Sharma, Shiv Sena's Shrikant Shinde and Putta Mahesh Kumar from Telugu Desam Party (TDP). BJP MP Hema Malini is the convenor of the committee.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin constituted a one-member commission headed by retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe the incident. While Nirmala Sitharaman advocated for a standard operating procedure (SOP) to effectively manage large public gatherings to deter such incidents, MK Stalin also said that political parties and public organisations should frame rules on how public events must be organised responsibly.



(With inputs from ANI)