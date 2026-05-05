TVK's Vijay considers coalition with DMK, Congress in Tamil Nadu amid MK Stalin’s resignation

Vijay is preparing for a coalition government falling short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. What party insiders say?

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's independent party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a striking electoral debut in Tamil Nadu, winning 108 out of 234 seats and emerging as the single-largest party in the Assembly. Now, all eyes are on how Vijay is preparing for a coalition government falling short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

How Vijay will form the government as MK Stalin resigns as TN CM

On Tuesday morning, Vijay visited his party office and convened meetings with newly elected MLAs.Soon after, the sources indicate the party will write to the Governor to stake a claim to form the government, seeking up to two weeks to prove its majority on the floor of the House, according to NDTV. TVK is counting on backing from key DMK allies, including the Congress (five seats), CPI (two seats), CPM (two seats), and VCK (two seats), hinting at a possible political realignment, the sources added.

A TVK alliance with DMK or Congress would mark a major break in the DMK-Congress strained partnership. Congress had previously considered aligning with TVK to negotiate more seats from DMK, and Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar said many in the party favoured that tie-up but were constrained by the INDIA bloc commitments. TVK could also seek support from AIADMK ally PMK, which holds five seats. However, a direct deal with AIADMK is unlikely given its BJP alliance, and Vijay has opposed the BJP ideologically. Sources suggest this scenario could give the BJP an opening unless the AIADMK cuts ties with the party.

MK Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu CM

Meanwhile, Stalin has submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar following the DMK's defeat. The move comes amid a major political shift in the state. The election saw a major upset in Kolathur, where Stalin was defeated by TVK candidate V.S. Babu by 8,795 votes. Despite the setback, Stalin thanked voters, noting that the DMK alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes, with a narrow 3.52 per cent difference from the winning party.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026

TVK, a new entrant into the state politics, won 108 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly, but, however, falling 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark the party will need support from other parties to form the new government in the State. TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'.Candidates of the debut party ended up defeating many stellar politicians in the State, including Chief Minister MK Stalin from Kolathur, DMK stalwart Duraimurugan, Union Minister L Murugan, and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisasi Soundarajan.TVK chief Vijay himself won from both the constitituenices-Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not only limited to cinema.