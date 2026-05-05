FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Mamata Banerjee alleges abuse, intimidation during counting, says CRPF personnel 'was kicked in my stomach'

Mamata Banerjee alleges abuse, intimidation by BJP during counting

Himesh Reshammiya brings 'rockstar with cap' era back, joins forces with Manushi Chhillar for this song

Himesh Reshammiya brings 'rockstar with cap' era back, joins forces with Manushi

Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay's TVK Plans Talks With Congress, Left Parties To Form Coalition Govt

Tamil Nadu Elections: Vijay's TVK Plans Talks With Congress, Left Parties To Form Coalition Govt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina' breaks silence on BJP's win in West Bengal

Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina'

Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026

Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar

RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet

RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about he

HomeIndia

INDIA

TVK's Vijay considers coalition with DMK, Congress in Tamil Nadu amid MK Stalin’s resignation

Vijay is preparing for a coalition government falling short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly. What party insiders say?

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : May 05, 2026, 04:09 PM IST

TVK's Vijay considers coalition with DMK, Congress in Tamil Nadu amid MK Stalin’s resignation
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's independent party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), made a striking electoral debut in Tamil Nadu, winning 108 out of 234 seats and emerging as the single-largest party in the Assembly. Now, all eyes are on how  Vijay is preparing for a coalition government falling short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member Assembly.

How Vijay will form the government as MK Stalin resigns as TN CM

On Tuesday morning, Vijay visited his party office and convened meetings with newly elected MLAs.Soon after, the sources indicate the party will write to the Governor to stake a claim to form the government, seeking up to two weeks to prove its majority on the floor of the House, according to NDTV. TVK is counting on backing from key DMK allies, including the Congress (five seats), CPI (two seats), CPM (two seats), and VCK (two seats), hinting at a possible political realignment, the sources added.

A TVK alliance with DMK or Congress would mark a major break in the DMK-Congress strained partnership. Congress had previously considered aligning with TVK to negotiate more seats from DMK, and Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar said many in the party favoured that tie-up but were constrained by the INDIA bloc commitments. TVK could also seek support from AIADMK ally PMK, which holds five seats. However, a direct deal with AIADMK is unlikely given its BJP alliance, and Vijay has opposed the BJP ideologically. Sources suggest this scenario could give the BJP an opening unless the AIADMK cuts ties with the party.

MK Stalin resigns as Tamil Nadu CM

Meanwhile, Stalin has submitted his resignation as Chief Minister to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar following the DMK's defeat. The move comes amid a major political shift in the state. The election saw a major upset in Kolathur, where Stalin was defeated by TVK candidate V.S. Babu by 8,795 votes. Despite the setback, Stalin thanked voters, noting that the DMK alliance secured over 1.54 crore votes, with a narrow 3.52 per cent difference from the winning party.

Tamil Nadu Election Result 2026

TVK, a new entrant into the state politics, won 108 seats in the 234-seat Tamil Nadu assembly, but, however, falling 10 short of the 118 halfway majority mark the party will need support from other parties to form the new government in the State. TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'.Candidates of the debut party ended up defeating many stellar politicians in the State, including Chief Minister MK Stalin from Kolathur, DMK stalwart Duraimurugan, Union Minister L Murugan, and former Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisasi Soundarajan.TVK chief Vijay himself won from both the constitituenices-Tiruchirapalli East and Perambur and proved that his charisma is not only limited to cinema.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mamata Banerjee alleges abuse, intimidation during counting, says CRPF personnel 'was kicked in my stomach'
Mamata Banerjee alleges abuse, intimidation by BJP during counting
Himesh Reshammiya brings 'rockstar with cap' era back, joins forces with Manushi Chhillar for this song
Himesh Reshammiya brings 'rockstar with cap' era back, joins forces with Manushi
TVK's Vijay considers coalition with DMK, Congress in Tamil Nadu amid MK Stalin’s resignation
TVK's Vijay considers coalition with DMK, Congress in Tamil Nadu
Thalapathy Vijay shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in his only Bollywood film, TVK chief appeared for just a few seconds in this popular song
Thalapathy Vijay shared screen space with Akshay Kumar in his only Hindi film
Fire breaks out at RBI building in Delhi, no casualties reported
Fire breaks out at RBI building in Delhi, no casualties reported
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina' breaks silence on BJP's win in West Bengal
Who is Saayoni Ghosh? TMC MP who went viral for singing 'kaba madina'
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar, turn heads at Met Gala 2026
Isha Ambani, Katy Perry, Natasha Poonawalla, Sudha Reddy raise the bar
RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about her much-talked-about look from red carpet
RCB owner Ananya Birla's masked debut at Met Gala 2026 goes viral; Know about he
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery, 20-year-old Mango bag
Met Gala 2026: Isha Ambani mesmerises in Nita Ambani’s jewellery
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders are performing?
Assembly Elections 2026: How Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin and other top leaders
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement