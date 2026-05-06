Vijay CM Oath taking ceremony: TVK struggles to get numbers, Governor says 'come with 118'; What happened so far?

Vijay's TVK is struggling to get majority mark as it seeks support from parties other than Congress which has already given him support. The party is still six seats short to form government delaying Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s ‘Vijay’ in Tamil Nadu has forced Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) out of power with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerging as the single largest party in the state, but forming a government remains a challenge. Though the party has received Congress’ support with its five seats, TVK is still short of six seats.

Earlier in the day, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Arlekar to stake claim with 112 MLAs (including five members of Congress) to form the Tamil Nadu government and become Tamil Nadu’s new CM. Arlekar told him to “Come back with 118,” as per reports, which set off continued struggle for the new entrant in politics. As per sources, Vijay has asked for time to increase the numbers.

TVK alliance partners are still cautious and uncommitted. The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a DMK ally, is set to hold a key meeting at 10 am, around the time Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in by Vijay is scheduled to take place, on Thursday before announcing its stance.

Left parties have said they will announce their decision by May 8, Friday, and have not shown full support. Both the VCK and Left parties are part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA).

Though Vijay has staked claim as Tamil Nadu CM, the numbers are still far and who will support him and who will not is still not clear.

What has happened so far?

Tamil Nadu Government Formation news: Following are the latest developments in this regard.

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy on Wednesday denied the alliance with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, asserting that the “party would not support TVK” chief Vijay in any situation. Speaking to reporters here, Munusamy said, “Whatever the situation is, AIADMK will not support TVK.”

TVK chief Vijay CM oath ceremony is unlikely as the actor-turned politician firms up support to cross the majority mark in the Tamil Nadu assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said TVK "does not have official figures as of now", and the Governor is apparently not convinced about the numbers so far shadowing Vijay oath ceremony.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today dissolved the state Legislative Assembly with effect from May 5 ahead of TVK Vijay oath taking ceremony.

The assembly was dissolved following recently concluded polls in the state in which Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor-turned-politician Vijay, emerged as the single-largest party.

TVK won 108 seats in the 234-member assembly and is ten short of the majority mark. With Vijay also stepping down from one of the two seats he won in the assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the assembly will become 107.

TVK, which emerged as the single-largest party in Tamil Nadu in a spectacular assembly polls debut, has secured the support of five Congress MLAs.Congress had fought the election as part of the DMK-led alliance but has decided to extend support to TVK.