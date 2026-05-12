Vijay begins CM term by closing 717 liquor shops near religious places, schools in Tamil Nadu

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

Newly elected Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Tuesday, May 12, ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-metre radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations in the State, within two weeks, in the interest of public welfare.

After assuming the office of CM, Vijay ordered a survey of TASMAC liquor shops to identify the ones operating near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands.

Vijay's first big move as Tamil Nadu CM

As per the Tamil Nadu government, there are 4,765 Tasmac liquor retail outlets in the state. Among the 717 marked for shutdown, 276 are situated near places of worship, 186 near schools and colleges, and 255 near bus stands.

The decision marks Vijay’s first major policy step within hours of taking office. The new government is positioning it as a significant social reform to address concerns about liquor availability in sensitive public zones.

The Tamil Nadu govt issued a press release and said, "Taking public welfare into consideration, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, C Joseph Vijay, has ordered the closure--within the next two weeks--of a total of 717 retail liquor shops, comprising 276 shops located near places of worship, 186 shops near educational institutions, and 255 shops near bus stands."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay has ordered the closure of 717 government-run TASMAC liquor retail outlets located within a 500-meter radius of places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stations, within two weeks. pic.twitter.com/1eSSG18V2k — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2026

Although TASMAC liquor shops make up for high revenue for the Tamil Nadu government, there have been calls across party lines to close several of these retail outlets.

Key decisions taken by Vijay after oath taking ceremony

After the oath-taking ceremony, Vijay’s most notable announcement was directed at his political rival, the DMK. He stated that a white paper outlining the state’s finances from 2021 to 2026 would be published.

“I have to tell you about the current status of the Tamil Nadu government. The state has been burdened with debt exceeding Rs 10 lakh crore and the treasury has been completely emptied, leaving an unbearable burden,” he said in his maiden address.

He also pledged stronger steps to ensure women’s safety and assured strict law and order across Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the 51-year-old actor-politician Vijay took oath as Tamil Nadu CM on Sunday after his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) staged a remarkable electoral rise to emerge as the largest single party in the state. With support from Congress, Left parties, VCK, and the Muslim League, TVK established Tamil Nadu’s first-ever coalition government.