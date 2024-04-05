Twitter
India

'Views conveyed were...': IMF makes big statement on 8% growth forecast for Indian economy

Subramanian, at an event in New Delhi on March 28, had said the Indian economy could grow at 8 percent till 2047 if the country redoubles the good policies that it has implemented over the last 10 years and accelerate reforms.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 01:10 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

The recent remarks of Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund, about India's growth figures do not represent the views of the IMF and were in his role as India's representative at the global body, the IMF has said.

''The views conveyed ...by Mr. Subramanian were in his role as India's representative at the IMF,'' Julie Kozack, IMF spokesperson, told reporters here on Thursday.

She was responding to a question on recent remarks by Subramanian, in which he projected a growth rate of 8 percent for India, which is different from the last growth rate projections by the IMF.

Subramanian, at an event in New Delhi on March 28, had said the Indian economy could grow at 8 percent till 2047 if the country redoubles the good policies that it has implemented over the last 10 years and accelerate reforms.

''So, the basic idea is that with the kind of growth that India has registered in the last 10 years if we can redouble the good policies that we have implemented over the last 10 years and accelerate the reforms, then India can grow at 8 percent from here on till 2047,'' he had said.

The IMF spokesperson clarified, ''We do have an Executive Board. That Executive Board is made up of executive directors who are representatives of countries or groups of countries, and they make up the Executive Board of the IMF. And that's distinct, of course, from the work of the IMF staff.'' 

The IMF will be updating its World Economic Outlook in the next couple of weeks. ''But our growth projections as of January were for medium-term growth of 6.5 percent, and that was a slight upward revision relative to October. Again, we will be presenting the latest forecast in just a couple of weeks,'' Kozack said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

