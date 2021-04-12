Vietnam envoy takes first dose of Indian COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin

Paying 'tributes' to India, Vietnam's envoy to India Pham Sanh Chau has got the first dose of Indian vaccine Covaxin. Covaxin is an Indian vaccine made by Bharat biotech, headquartered in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad. He got vaccinated at Delhi's Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Speaking to WION after getting the first jab, Chau said, "I took the decision to come to a government hospital to take my first jab of Covaxin vaccine. Why I decided to take Covaxin because I believe that it is a very good vaccine and it will be safer."

He added, "I think I am here for more than 2 years, and it's time for me to pay tribute to this great country of India and its people. Also, acknowledge the contribution of Indian scientists to the Nobel cause of vaccinating the whole world".

"taking the first Covaxin jab today, totally trust India-made Covaxin can protect me, my embassy staff, and many many in the world against the raging Covid-19 pandemic" pic.twitter.com/gMfVOkUh4j — SanhChau Pham (@SanhChauPham) April 7, 2021

The Vietnamese envoy joins other envoys in getting vaccinated. Earlier this month, Australian envoy Barry O'Farrell got vaccinated using COVISHIELD vaccine.

In a tweet, the envoy said, "#FirstDose today of @AstraZeneca 's #Covishield vaccine, manufactured by Flag of India @SerumInstIndia."

India had earlier this year invited all eligible foreign diplomats and their families based out of Delhi to be vaccinated. The country began its domestic vaccination drive in January and since then 10 crore people have been vaccinated. New Delhi is also exporting vaccines globally by way of gift, commercially and Covaxin, and has sent to 85 countries so far.