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Vietnam boat tragedy: ‘Barely left island when boat capzised’, survivor recounts horror that killed 15 Indians; Full details

A boat carrying over 30 Indian tourists that overturned an island in south Vietnam on Saturday had barely travelled 300-400 metres from the shore when it suddenly capsized, an Indian national said who witnessed the tragedy.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 07:04 AM IST

Vietnam boat tragedy: ‘Barely left island when boat capzised’, survivor recounts horror that killed 15 Indians; Full details
Survivor recounts moments before 15 Indians died in Vietnam boat accident (ANI)
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A boat carrying over 30 Indian tourists that overturned an island in south Vietnam on Saturday had barely travelled 300-400 metres from the shore when it suddenly capsized, an Indian national said who witnessed the tragedy.

Ashish Kumar, a 48-year-old distributor of a mobile phone company from Andhra Pradesh's Guntur, said the tourists, employees of a mobile company, were divided into batches and ferried to the island as part of a company outing.

“We had all gone there as sellers, distributors and employees of Lava Mobile. We reached Vietnam on July 9 and were supposed to return to India on Sunday morning,” Kumar told PTI over the phone.

What happened?  

The Embassy of India in Vietnam on Saturday confirmed that all 15 people, comprising two women and 13 men, killed in the boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island earlier today were Indian nationals. The Embassy in its list, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala have died in the capsize.

The incident happened after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express. Among them were 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one attendant.

The Embassy further expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the tragic accident. "It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phu Quoc Island today.”  

21 people, including 17 passengers and four crew members, were rescued and admitted to hospitals. Two survivors remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive medical care. During the rescue mission, the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command deployed personnel and rescue assets.

How was the rescue operation done?

After receiving information about the capsized boat near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island, the Command immediately dispatched a coast guard vessel, which was already operating at sea, along with two high-speed rescue boats, carrying a total of 40 officers and personnel to the accident site. The Coast Guard said rescue forces, along with local residents, managed to bring all 36 people aboard the capsized speedboat safely ashore. 

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