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Vietnam boat accident: Video shows massive waves, overturned boat that killed 15 Indians

A video of the Vietnam boat tragedy in which 15 Indian nationals were killed has now emerged, reportedly showing an overturned boat surrounded by rescuers near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jul 12, 2026, 08:02 AM IST

Vietnam boat accident: Video shows massive waves, overturned boat that killed 15 Indians
Video of Vietnam boat tragedy shows horrific moments of the incident
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A video of the Vietnam boat tragedy in which 15 Indian nationals were killed has now emerged, reportedly showing an overturned boat surrounded by rescuers near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island off Vietnam's Phu Quoc. 

The video was shared by a local media outlet, along with the caption, “A speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists sank near Hon May Rut Ngoai, Phu Quoc, at around 10:30 a.m. on July 11.” 

What happened?  

The Embassy of India in Vietnam on Saturday confirmed that all 15 people, comprising two women and 13 men, killed in the boat capsize near Phu Quoc Island earlier today were Indian nationals. The Embassy in its list, stated that 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala have died in the capsize. 

The incident happened after a speedboat carrying 36 people capsized near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island on Saturday, according to Vietnamese newspaper VN Express. Among them were 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and one attendant. 

The Embassy further expressed condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the Vietnam boat accident. "It is with profound grief that we share the list of 15 Indian nationals who have lost their lives in the tragic boat accident near Phu Quoc Island today.” 

21 people, including 17 passengers and four crew members, were rescued and admitted to hospitals. Two survivors remain in critical condition and are receiving intensive medical care. During the rescue mission, the Vietnam Coast Guard Region 4 Command deployed personnel and rescue assets. 

Govt initiates relief efforts 

Vietnam's Prime Minister Le Minh Hun issued an urgent directive to authorities at both the central and local levels to prioritise search and rescue operations, provide assistance to victims and their families, and investigate the cause of the tourist boat capsize. 

In connection with the boat accident involving two Malayalis, the Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan has instructed the NORKA (Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs) CEO to coordinate with the Vietnam Embassy and obtain more details. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that the Indian Embassy and Consulate were providing all possible assistance to those affected. 

The governments of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Keralam have also extended support and assured all assistance to the survivors and the bereaved families. 

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