Vietnam backs India at RCEP, wants trade deal with all 16 countries

The launch of New Delhi - Ho Chi Minh City direct flight in December will see people-to-people ties between the two countries increasing, the Vietnamese envoy said.

The Vietnamese envoy to India, Pham Sanh Chau, has backed New Delhi at the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) saying that Vietnam would like to see 16 countries in the mega trade pact. Vietnam will be the chair of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) next year when the RCEP trade deal is expected to be signed. Sanh Chau also talked about high-level visits and increased air connectivity between the two countries. Our Principal Diplomatic & Defence Correspondent, Sidhant Sibal heard what the Vietnamese envoy had to say.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the ties between the two countries?

Pham Sanh Chau: This month we had two high-level visits. The first deputy minister of public security is a minister of the state level; he comes at the invitation of his counterpart and we discuss all matters related to security. Towards the end of the month, Chief of the General Staff of Defence visits the country. Security and defence are the key areas of cooperation between Vietnam and India. It reflects the mutual trust between the two countries.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the people-to-people ties improving?

Pham Sanh Chau: We are very pleased that IndiGo airlines started direct flight between Hanoi and Kolkota and in December, VietJet Air will start a direct flight between New Delhi and Ho Chi Minh City. We see a substantial increase in passengers and a potential increase in visitors to and from our countries.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you see the RCEP negotiations panning out?

Pham Sanh Chau: I hope all the concerned countries will be able to address the differences in order to soon sign the agreement. The agreement is very important because it will be in the interests of the countries concerned. We keep out fingers crossed and hope that under Vietnam's ASEAN and EAS chairmanship we will be able to witness the signing of the document.

Sidhant Sibal: As the chair of the ASEAN next year, how do u see RCEP talks panning, since the deal is now expected to be signed next week?

Pham Sanh Chau: We hope for the following things when we hold the chair of ASEAN - Firstly, if everyone agrees, we can declare the completion of the negotiations and that will be fantastic. Secondly, leaders might declare the conclusion of all negotiations and the subsequent technical issues that require some time to address it. Thirdly, we hope that the negotiations will be carried out next year under Vietnamese chairmanship.

Sidhant Sibal: And you are backing New Delhi for the RCEP?

Pham Sanh Chau: We hope the RCEP will include all the 16 countries because we believe it is in the interest of all the countries concerned but it is important for peace and security in the region.

Sidhant Sibal: How do see the situation in the South China sea?

Pham Sanh Chau: As stated in the ASEAN summit by our Prime Minister, we are hoping that the serious incident which took place in the waters of Vietnam will not happen again.

Sidhant Sibal: What is your take on the pollution in Delhi?

Pham Sanh Chau: I think this is a matter not only of Delhi or India but a grave issue for many countries as well. I understand the genuine concerns of my colleagues in the diplomatic community but for me it is okay. I see the weather is nice except for the fact we should not go out. I feel more comfortable with the heat in summer and of course, we have come up with measures like air purifiers. So for the Vietnamese people no big issue.