Vidisha Tragedy: 4 dead, 13 missing after falling into well while rescuing girl in MP

In a tragic incident, at least four people died after they fell into a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha while they were trying to rescue a girl from there. The incident took place at Ganj Basoda, about 50 km from the district headquarters.

The girl fell into the well around 6 pm after which some locals climbed down to rescue her while others were standing on the parapet wall around it to help them, a police official said.

However, the wall suddenly crashed, throwing those standing on it into the water, he said, and added that several of them were feared trapped under the rubble. As per locals, the well is around 50-ft deep with a water level of about 20 feet.

A team of NDRF and police are undertaking rescue operations. 15 people have been rescued. At least 13 others are still missing in this tragic incident, police said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan took to Twitter to express condolences over the loss of lives in the incident and said he is continuously monitoring the situation. "I pay homage to those who lost their lives in the accident. Rescue work is underway," he tweeted.

"Teams of NDRF and SDRF have left for the incident site from Bhopal. The district collector and SP are on the spot. I've directed Guardian Minister Vishwas Sarang to reach there," the Chief Minister informed.

Madhya Pradesh: Latest visuals from Ganjbasoda area in Vidisha where at least 15 people fell into a well last night. NDRF, police, and administration are undertaking the rescue operation. State Minister Vishwas Sarang was also present at the spot. pic.twitter.com/n72K80rEZC — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2021

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidisha, Vinayak Verma said that the injured people have been admitted to the hospital. "The rescue operation is underway. Several people who are injured have been admitted to the hospital," Superintendent of Police for Vidisha Vinayak Verma told media personnel here.