The Supreme Court has release an investigation report on the alleged recovery of cash from the official residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The report included pictures and videos showing piles of charred cash bundles found in the bungalow after a fire incident on March 14.

Justice Varma denies accusations

Justice Varma has denied the allegations, calling them a conspiracy to malign him, according to the 25-page inquiry report. "I was totally shocked to see the contents of the video since that depicted something which was not found on site as I had seen it. It was this which prompted me to observe that this clearly appeared to be a conspiracy to frame and malign me," he said.

"The very idea or suggestion that this cash was kept or stored by us is totally preposterous. The suggestion that one would store cash in an open, freely accessible and commonly used storeroom near the staff quarters or in an outhouse verges on the incredible and incredulous," he added.

SC inquiry

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna on Saturday formed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the damning allegations against Justice Varma. The inquiry was ordered after the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court filed his report and called for a deeper investigation into the matter.

The top court committee comprises Justice Sheel Nagu (Chief Justice of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana), Justice GS Sandhawalia (Chief Justice of the High Court of Himachal Pradesh), and Anu Sivaraman (Judge of the High Court of Karnataka).

Allegations against Justice Varma

A huge amount of cash was found at Justice Varma's official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi after a fire broke out on the night of the Holi festival (March 14). On Friday, Justice Varma was transferred to the Allahabad High Court but the Supreme Court later said the transfer was not linked to the cash recovery.