Video: Woman thrashes man with chappal on stage during 'Justice for Shraddha Walkar' event

On social media, a video of a lady using "chappal" to beat a man on stage has gone viral. The event happened on Tuesday during a Hindu Mahapanchayat that was held on "Justice for Shraddha" in the Chattarpur neighbourhood of Delhi. According to reports, the woman got on the stage while the event was still happening, took the podium, and began addressing the crowd.

In the video, a woman speaking to a crowd while having half of her face covered in blue "chunni" is seen. A few while later, she abruptly pulls out her slipper and begins thrashing the man next to her. According to News 18, the woman is seen complaining about alleged police negligence regarding her daughter's elopement with the son of the man standing next to her in a video of the incident posted by the news agency ANI.

The event took place during the program of "Beti Bachao Mahapanchayat" by Hindu Ekta Manch. “It has been five days that I’m being hassled at the police station. She can be heard saying over the microphone, "No one is listening to me," before she removes her slippers and strikes the man. The person on stage shoved her just as she was about to speak into the microphone. As a result, the woman became enraged and began to beat the man with her 'chappal'.

According to media reports, a woman had brought her complaint to the stage. Following the incident, the audience members led the woman off the stage and down the stairs. According to India.com, the police have said that no complaints about this have been filed.

In 2018, Shraddha and Aaftab met via the dating app "Bumble." On May 8, they arrived in Delhi, and on May 15, they moved to the Chattarpur region. Aaftab is accused of killing Shraddha on May 18 before dismembering and dispersing 35 pieces of her body over the course of 18 days.

