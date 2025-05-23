INDIA
In a shocking development, seven accused in the 2024 Hangal gang-rape case, after getting bail, took out a roadshow and engaged in celebrations. A disturbing video of the celebrations came to light on Friday, raising serious concerns.
In a shocking development, seven accused in the 2024 Hangal gang-rape case, after getting bail, took out a roadshow and engaged in celebrations. A disturbing video of the celebrations came to light on Friday, raising serious concerns. The seven accused were jailed in connection with an alleged gang-rape case involving a 26-year-old married woman in January 2024.
The police department stated that it has taken cognisance of the incident and is initiating legal action. A case has been registered for unlawful assembly and rash driving. The accused persons are Aftab Chandan A. Katti, Madar Saab Mandaakki, Samiulla Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoib Mulla, Tausip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri. The court granted them bail after the victim failed to identify the accused during court proceedings on Tuesday.
The accused, who had been held at the Haveri sub-jail, were welcomed by friends and supporters upon their release. The video shows them heading towards their native places on bikes and in cars, celebrating openly. They are seen flashing victory signs, raising slogans, and shouting in joy while moving in a convoy. Others can be seen recording the celebrations on video while riding.
Unbelievable.— Divya Gandotra Tandon (@divya_gandotra) May 23, 2025
7 men accused of gang rape celebrated with a victory procession after getting BAIL in Haveri, Karnataka.
No remorse. No shame.
Names:
Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani
Shoib Mulla
Tausip Choti
Samiwulla Lalanavar
Aptab Chandanakatti
Madar Saab Mandakki
Riyaz Savikeri… pic.twitter.com/XK9iZdmKOF
The police have decided to open rowdy sheets against the accused for their celebratory conduct. Authorities also confirmed that they will appeal in court to seek cancellation of the conditional bail granted in the gang-rape case.
Karnataka Police had submitted the charge sheet in the sensational Hangal gang-rape case allegedly committed by moral vigilantes reported from Hangal town in Haveri district. The incident was reported on January 8, 2024.
The victim of moral policing had released a video on January 11, 2024 in which she had said that she was repeatedly raped by vigilantes in Haveri district of Karnataka.
The homemaker was dragged out of a hotel after being seen with a person from another religion and beaten up in Hangal town on January 8.
The victim, who belonged to the minority community, stated that when she was at the hotel, a gang of five to six men barged inside, questioned her and forcibly took her away on their bikes.
They took her to an isolated place and assaulted her brutally and later all of them raped her. They asked her to get into a car and the driver also raped her. Her ordeal did not end here. She was taken to two to three other places and gang-raped. The accused later took her to the national highway, where she boarded a bus.
“I want them to be punished,” she demanded in the video in an appeal to the police. The victim's husband also appeared before the media and stated that his wife was gang-raped by the vigilantes. “They kidnapped and inhumanely attacked my wife. She revealed this brutality to a family member. She had not told me,” he had stated.
The state government had come under pressure as the BJP had launched a series of attacks on the Congress government and charged that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's government was trying to silence the victim and hush up the case.
The Karnataka BJP unit had staged a massive protest in Haveri led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashoka and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, and demanded that the probe be handed over to a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from news agency IANS).
Donald Trump WARNS Apple of 25 per cent tariff if iPhones sold in US are made in 'India or anywhere else'
VIDEO: Gang-rape accused flash victory sign, 'celebrate' in massive procession after being released on bail
Streamline Your Marketing Edits with This Audio Trimmer
Beyond the Brew: The Power of Ambience in Shaping the Coffee Experience
Meet Isha Chabria who tried to enter Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment, know how she breached his security
RCB vs SRH, Lucknow weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match at Ekana Stadium?
Giant ostrich causally takes stroll along bustling street - no, seriously! WATCH viral video
Why did Turkey support Pakistan during Operation Sindoor? Does Erdogan want to become Caliph? Saudi Arabia to thwart by...
Sri Lankan great Angelo Mathews announces retirement from Test cricket, set to play his final match against Bangladesh
As Aishwarya Rai makes stunning comeback at Cannes 2025, Abhishek Bachchan's old tweet gushing over his wife goes viral, netizens say 'he used to...'
Not Taj Mahal, original tomb of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan’s wife Mumtaz Mahal is..., know story behind construction
ENG vs ZIM: Joe Root leaves behind Sachin Tendulkar, Jacques Kallis; breaks 12-year-old world record to script history
Bangladesh cancels 180-crore defence deal with India amid strained ties
'Victim married accused, didn’t view act as crime..': SC uses special powers to avoid sentencing man in POCSO case
Imran Khan taunts Pakistan Army chief, says General Asim Muneer should be...
As heavy rain derails plans, Hindu and Muslim families share wedding hall, enjoy joint feast
Khushi Kapoor looks ravishing in hand-painted gown by Rajasthan artisans at Cannes
'No one has the right to...': Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Test retirement
Paresh Rawal 'did not shoot' for Hera Pheri 3, insider defends actor amid allegations: 'He exited long before...'
12-year-old dies after consuming pesticide over public scolding, leaves behind suicide note: 'Maa, I didn't steal...'
Who is IFS officer Anupama Singh, who gave fitting rebuttal to Pakistan at WHO in 100 seconds, said ‘Pak gives birth to…'
Kesari Veer movie review: Suniel Shetty roars, Sooraj Pancholi packs a punch in war-drama that exceeds expectations
This film, rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan, Anil Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, revived superstar's career, won 20 awards, made for just Rs 12 crores, it earned Rs..., movie was..
Will Bangladesh plunge into deeper crisis if Muhammad Yunus quits? Army chief says...
2-year-old boy, grandmother die after tin sheet falls on them in Greater Noida society; residents demand builder's arrest
Chilling video shows king cobra slithering over sleeping man; what happened next is unbelievable
Big move by Mukesh Ambani, Reliance to invest Rs 75000 crore over next 5 years in...
Tamannaah Bhatia slammed for Rs 6.2 crore deal as Mysore Sandal Soap brand ambassador; Karnataka government says...
Urvashi Rautela flaunts Rs 5.31 lakh 'bikini' gold bag at Cannes 2025, netizens say 'her designers are...'
Avengers delayed, Marvel pushes Doomsday release by..., film to now release on...
What will Indian students at Harvard University do now? They can avoid deportation and still stay in US if they...
Beauty influencer breaks up with boyfriend, he shows up during her livestream, does THIS
Did Shubman Gill ignore Rishabh Pant after Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans? Here's the truth
Alia Bhatt quashes rumours of not attending Cannes 2025, leaves in style for world's biggest film festival: Watch
ISRO Chief V Narayanan declares 2025 as 'Gaganyaan' year, says first mission with 'Vyommitra' robot to be launched on...
IMF issues big statement on $1 billion bailout to Pakistan amid India protest, says 'our board found that...'
Amitabh Bachchan's actress, once Shabana Azmi's rival, started career as TV anchor, fell in love with married man, became his second wife, died at just..., name is..
Salman Khan's grandfather held DIG post during British era, was awarded this title by Indore's Holkar Kingdom for..., his name is..
Delhi roads to be free of traffic jams due to broken buses as DTC introduces THIS 15-minute rule
Angry Suniel Shetty says ‘dhajjiyan uda dunga’, warns Bollywood for negative campaigns against son Ahan: 'Will expose each...'
China dominated this sector for a decade, India now set to take lead in..., reason is...
Viral Video: 'Boss Baby' Vaibhav Suryavanshi gets grand welcome at home after massive success in IPL 2025
Movie Review Bhool Chuk Maaf: A Joyous Jumble of Love, Laughter and Life Lessons
Gautam Adani's BIG move! Adani Group set to invest Rs 500000000000 over 10 years in...
Only Bollywood villain who became India's highest paid actor charged more fees than Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, refused lead roles, was so hated that..., his name is..
Kapkapiii Movie Review – Hilariously Haunted And Wholesome
5000-year-old sealed wine jars found in this Muslim country, not Morocco, Algeria, Lebanon, it is...
Shashi Kapoor called this actress B-grade, refused to work with her, she then broke heart of Kapoor family's beloved son, denied marrying him due to..., her name is..
Travis Head to play next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru? Here's what we know so far
Not Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, this actress is highest-paid star who earned Rs 214 crores by working in TV, name is..., show is..
'Most notorious terrorists operating in broad daylight': EAM Jaishankar slams Pakistan for nurturing terrorism
Indian-origin techie Vaniya Agrawal, who confronted Bill Gates, Satya Nadella, Steve Ballmer, disrupts another Microsoft event
Salman Khan's 1996 film marked star director's debut, was box office flop, still ranks better than Dabangg, Tiger Zinda Hai, Sikandar, Kick, IMDb rating is..., movie is..
Meet man who is known for iconic face-off with Sachin Tendulkar, later received death threats, was forced to leave his country due to..., now works as...
Not only Mukesh Ambani, Neeta Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, but this 79-year-old man is one of India's most..., his business is...
US tests nuclear-capable missile, can strike at range of..., is capable of destroying...
Aishwarya Rai wins hearts as she dons cape featuring Bhagavad Gita Shloka; here's what it means
Delhi Metro News: You can now find empty coaches before you board train, know how
THIS actor to replace Paresh Rawal as ‘Baburao’ in Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty's Hera Pheri 3? Details inside
COVID-19 to cause havoc around world again? Whatever this woman said so far has come true, now this prediction is going viral, it is...
Is Bangladesh interim govt leader Muhammad Yunus considering resignation amid rift with army chief? Report says...
Pakistan on high alert after losing to India, is now planning to increase..., it aims to...
Donald Trump administration bars Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Meet girl who has most beautiful handwriting in world, is not from India, US, UK, Russia, China, Japan, UAE, she is from...
Sonu Nigam lashes out at media amid Kannada language controversy: 'How many times have I...'
Nidhhi Agerwal on Hari Hara Veera Mallu, reveals why she hasn't done Hindi film after Munna Michael: 'South mein mujhe...' | Exclusive
Bizarre! Visitors in this unique museum in Japan not only see paintings but does this crazy thing, they sniff...
Viral video shows Mia Khalifa on Parle-G biscuit packet; internet has mixed reactions
Anil Ambani’s company signs BIG pact with German firm, set to make...
Viral video: Bihar creator recreates viral ‘Laapataa Ladies’ scene, earns praise from actress Nitanshi Goel
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 LIVE Streaming Details: When and where to watch RCB vs SRH match 65 live on TV, online?
RCB vs SRH IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips, probable playing XIs, pitch report for Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
Want to try Dubai's viral malai toast? Check recipe here and thank us later!
Meet Anupriya Rathore, RBSE class 12th Arts topper of 2025, her score is...
Meet IAS officer, worked at mill, battled with financial woes, yet cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Cannes 2025: Aishwarya Rai twins with daughter Aaradhya in black, escorts superstar mom to red carpet, video goes viral
GT vs LSG, IPL 2025: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran shine as Lucknow Super Giants beat Gujarat Titans by 33 runs in Ahmedabad
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari credits her 10 years in advertising for success in films, recalls her strive at ad agency helped 'to connect with...' | Exclusive
DNA TV Show: Why did US President Donald Trump announce plans to make Golden Dome Defence System?
Private plane crashed into US' San Diego's neighbourhood, houses damaged, cars on fire, investigation underway
Cristiano Ronaldo pays emotional tribute to Luka Modric after midfielder announces Real Madrid exit
Luka Modric confirms Real Madrid departure after Club World Cup; final home game on weekend
Nita Ambani is set to bring India's rich heritage to New York City: 'Dance, music, fashion and...'
Kriti Sanon completes 11 years in Bollywood: When Do Patti actress was humiliated by...., she went home crying, then never worked with...
Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave Rajasthan Royals after disappointing IPL 2025? Star batter's cryptic Instagram post sparks rumours
Viral Video: Muslim man offers namaz near Tirumala Temple, sparks controversy, outraged netizens say, ‘These people do...’
RCB sign New Zealand's Tim Seifert as Jacob Bethell's replacement ahead of IPL 2025 playoffs
DNA Verified: Did people in Balochistan express solidarity with India during Operation Sindoor?
This 73-year-old Korean mom’s face exercise is going viral: ‘You don't need plastic surgery if...’
All-party delegation meets UAE leadership: 'India, UAE will tackle terrorism'
Viral video: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's promise to her 'people' leaves actress' former mother-in-law, Amala Akkineni emotional- Watch
IPL 2025: Here's why Gujarat Titans are wearing lavender kits for home game against Lucknow Super Giants
Meet man who became DSP in first attempt, joined IRS in second attempt, cracked UPSC exam on third attempt, became IAS officer, his AIR is...
Who were Israeli Jews killed in Washington in name of 'Free Palestine'?
Will India deport thousands of illegal Bangladeshi migrants? MEA asks Muhammad Yunus govt to...
Meet man who has gifted Rs 6016 crore, still a billionaire, his net worth is Rs...
Can India cut two 'Chicken Necks' of Bangladesh? Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma threatens to...
Meet Rocky Flintoff, 17-year-old son of former cricketer Andrew Flintoff named in 14-member England Lions squad to face India A
Bangladesh: Flash point between Muhammad Yunus, Army Chief, Waqar-uz-Zaman argues for...
Will Maoist movement end with killing of CPI (Maoist) General Secretary Basava Raju?