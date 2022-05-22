Video shows former Bihar CM Rabri Devi slap her own party's supporter, here’s what happened

File Photo

A video clip circulating on social media since yesterday shows former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi lose her cool and lash out at a supported of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. The incident took place amid a CBI raid at the residence of the former CM and her husband, RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav. Here’s what happened on Friday evening that led the demure ex CM to react the way she did.

It all started with a CBI raid at the Yadav residence at 10, Circular Road in Patna. The central agency had locked the political family inside their home as the raid linked to the railway recruitment scandal progressed on Friday.

Meanwhile, RJP workers and supported voiced their angst about what they saw as political vendetta against their leader. As the raid continued for hours, scores of RJD supported gathered outside and soon took shape of an unruly mob.

Hearing slogans raised against them; the CBI officials were reluctant of exiting through the throng of agitated RJD supporters. The former CM decided to help the agency team in wading through the ruckus outside her residence. She came out with her elder son and political Tej Pratap Yadav to urge the crowd to back off and let the CBI team leave.

Some supporters grew unruly as chaotic moments from the video clip show. Annoyed at the actions of one animated supported, Rabri Devi was seen slapping him within the crowd. The video soon became viral on social media.

As soon as the RJD leader raised her hand, the supporter was shoved aside by her security team, which has been allotted to her in lieu of her former position as the CM of Bihar.

“Madam and Lalu ji are like mother and father to us. You don't mind when parents slap you for mischief,” a bystander was quoted by news agencies as saying.

