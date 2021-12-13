Videos show 17 women being rescued from secret room in Mumbai dance bar - WATCH

A night raid at a dance bar in Mumbai’s Andheri led police to 17 women kept hidden in a secret room. The women were rescued by the police from a local joint called Deepa Bar after being tipped off about women being made to dance in front of customers at the bar.

The persons operating the dance bar hid the women in the secret room after being alerted about the impending raid by advanced electronic system installed in the place, the police said. The search and rescue operation appeared to hit a dead-end at first as the police found the entire premises empty, including the washroom, kitchen and storeroom. The raiding officials were unable to bring about any information from the persons operating the joint, including the bar manager, waiter and cashier, as they kept denying the allegation.

However, the police made a breakthrough after a while when a large mirror hanging in the make-up room reportedly caught their attention. The police tried to remove the mirror but were unsuccessful in doing so and decided to break it with a hammer. Behind the mirror was a secret room inside a cavity in the building where the women were found hidden, as per the tip off. A video of the rescue showing women emerge from the cavity one by one has surfaced on social media.

There are shocking cases from Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. Now, recently, 17 girls have been detained by the Social Service Branch of Mumbai Police in Deepa bar in Andheri last Sunday night. @DGPMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/wIpE2PMYFU — (@Rajmajiofficial) December 13, 2021

Police Raid In Deepa Dance Bar, Girls Were Hidden In Basement Cavity Room pic.twitter.com/jOgCtK82hd — (@Rajmajiofficial) December 13, 2021

The video was shared by a Twitter user called Mr Raj Maji, who is the president of an NGO called Mission Rescue Foundation, as per his bio.

17 women were rescued from the secret room. The secret room reportedly was reportedly complete with amenities like beds and ACs. The police registered a case against the bar staff including the cashier and the manager.