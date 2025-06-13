PM Modi also reached Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday to meet survivors of the AI-171 plane crash that claimed the lives of 241 people. He also met Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was the sole passenger that survived the tragedy. He also met injured MBBS doctors.

PM Narendra Modi morning reached Ahmedabad and visited the Air India plane crash site, in Meghaninagar. He was inspecting the crash site for about 20 minutes. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. PM Modi also reached Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on Friday to meet survivors of the AI-171 plane crash that claimed the lives of 241 people. He also met Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who was the sole passenger that survived the tragedy. He also met injured MBBS doctors.

All but one passenger, Vishwash Kumar, miraculously survived the tragic crash. The passengers, including 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese nationals and 1 Canadian national along with crew members are declared dead. Ex Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has also died in the crash. Vishwash Kumar is a British national who was returning to London after Gujarat visit and was sitting on seat 11A. "There were bodies all around me, there were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance," Ramesh told media.

PM Modi on X, posted, "We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti."

About the plane crash

On Thursday, June 12, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI 171, bound for London, carrying 242 people onboard, took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. However moments later, it crashed into the hotel mess of BJ Medical College, just after its take-off.The exact cause of crash is unknown and the investigation has started. The aircraft was piloted by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, a Line Training Captain with 8,200 hours of flying experience, assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 flying hours experience.

TATA group announces compensation

The Tata Group has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of each person who lost their lives in the crash.

N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of both Air India and Tata Sons, said in a statement, "We are deeply anguished by the tragic event involving Air India Flight 171. No words can adequately express the grief we feel at this moment. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families who have lost their loved ones, and with those who have been injured. We remain steadfast in standing with the affected families and communities during this unimaginable time."