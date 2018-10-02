Video of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi washing plates in Wardha goes viral

A video of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi washing their plates after lunch in Sevagram in Maharashtra's Wardha district has gone viral.

The Congress president attacked PM Modi in Wardha, over the farmer agitation, Rafale deal, lack of jobs, rising fuel prices and claimed the Modi government only worked for the ‘poor’.

#WATCH: Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi wash their plates after lunch in Sevagram (Bapu Kuti) in Wardha. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/hzC3AGe7kj October 2, 2018

He also slated the current dispensation saying everything was ‘Made in China’ and that he awaited the day when youngsters took selfies with phones that were ‘made in Wardha, made in Maharashtra and made in India’. He attacked the PM over demonetization, claiming that while the poor stood in lines, the rich got entry through the door.

Attacking the PM’s promises, he said that no one received the promised Rs 15 lakhs or the 2 crore jobs that was part of Modi’s 2014 campaign.

He claimed PM Modi was dividing India on lines of caste and communal lines. He also repeated his allegations about the Rafale deal claiming the Modi government had snatched it from Hal and ‘given it to his friend Anil Ambani’.

He claimed the PM was ‘dividing India along caste and religion’. He went on to repeat former French President Francois Hollande’s claims that it was the Indian government that picked Anil Ambani’s Reliance Defence and not Dassault.

He went on to claim that the Modi government only worked for the uber-rich. Speaking about demonetization he said: “You remember the days that Modi stole your money and made you stand in line. Did you see Anil Ambani in line? Did you see Nirav Modi, Anil Ambani, Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi? Modi's friends never had to stand in line. They took the backdoor and got their own black money. Lakhs of crores were converted into white by these people with help from Narendra Modi.”

He went on to say that petrol prices had fallen across the world, but they kept increasing in India and that Modi was doing ‘chowkidari of the rich’.

He added that Congress stood for the 'weak, the oppressed, farmers and youngsters' and that while PM Modi told people his ‘mann ki baat’, Congress listened to people’s ‘mann ki baat’.

He went on to state that these days ‘everything including smartphones and microwaves was made in China’ and said: “We wait for the day when Wardha's youngster will take selfies with phones that are made in Wardha, Made in Maharashtra, Made in India.”

He told the audience that they had ‘tried’ Modi and the ‘car had failed’ and it was time to trust Congress.

Earlier, Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday accused the BJP of "brutally beating up" farmers at the Delhi border on International Day of Non-Violence and said that they cannot even air their grievances in the national capital.

Gandhi's remarks came after farmers marching towards Delhi as part of the Bharatiya Kisan Union's (BKU) protest call over demands ranging from farm loan waiver to cut in fuel prices, were stopped at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border Tuesday with police using water cannons to disperse them.

"On International Day of Non-Violence, the BJP's two-year Gandhi Jayanti celebrations began with the brutal beating of farmers peacefully coming to Delhi. Now, the farmers cannot even air the grievances coming to the capital!" he tweeted in Hindi.

The city police had on Monday imposed prohibitory orders in east and northeast Delhi, anticipating law and order problems as thousands of BKU members were marching from Haridwar to reach the national capital.

In April 1936, Mahatma Gandhi established his residence in the Shegaon village near Wardha and he renamed it as Sevagram, which means 'village of service'