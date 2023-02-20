Search icon
Video of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi riding snowmobile in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg goes viral, watch

The video posted by Congress leader Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, shows Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi riding through a snow covered landscape in Gulmarg.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 02:03 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi

A video of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi riding a snowmobile in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg has gone viral on social media. In the video, the Gandhi siblings can be seen enjoying the snowmobile ride together.

The video posted by Congress leader Srinivas BV, the national president of the Indian Youth Congress, shows Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi riding through a snow covered landscape in Gulmarg, which is a very popular tourist spot in Jammu and Kashmir.

In the viral video, Rahul and Priyanka can be seen taking turns riding the snowmobile.

It is to be noted that the Gandhi siblings were on a personal visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week. The trip was described by Congress supporters as "a perfect vacation after the successful Bharat Jodo Yatra".

It may be recalled that Rahul Gandhi culminated his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on January 30 after walking through a dozen states and two union territories and covering a distance of over 3500 km on foot. On the last day of yatra, Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally which was attended by leaders from DMK, NC, PDP, CPI, RSP and IUML.

