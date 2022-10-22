Video of namaz in Satyagraha Express goes viral; probe team formed

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 22, 2022, 05:02 PM IST

UP Viral video

A video of four Muslim men offering namaz inside a moving train has gone viral. The video shows the men wearing white kurta-pajama praying in the pathway inside the rail coach, blocking other passengers' paths.

When a woman tries to cross the area, another man commanded her to stop and let the men complete their prayers.

The video shows other passengers getting visibly inconvenienced.

Hundreds of people on social media termed the act as a misuse of public space.

Taking cognizance of the media reports, RPF and GRP in UP's Padrona district have formed a team to probe the incident, Dainik Jagran reported.

The video was made allegedly inside the Satyagraha Express's sleeper coach.

Senior officers have been apprised of the incident.

The police have said they will register a case if someone lodges a complaint.