Man lets child play with scooty but forgets to turn ignition off; WATCH what happened next

A video depicting negligence of a man has surfaced on social media. A terrible accident is shown in the video, which was captured the CCTV camera installed. A person who fell off the scooter as a result of his own negligence is shown in the popular video.

In the video, a man is seen sitting along with a young child who is standing on the scooty's leg space. While the scooty's engine is still running, the man parks it by the side of the road and starts talking to someone. The child who is with him speeds up the scooty, causing it to crash into a wall. Man on scooter consequently tumbles to the ground with a thud.

People rush out of the house as soon as the man falls and assist him in standing up. After falling off the scooter, the man can be seen in the video becoming anxious and having trouble breathing. The camera placed close to the house captured the entire incident. A user going by the handle "Roads of Mumbai" posted the video on Twitter.

Mistake 1: No helmets



Mistake 2: Bike tuned on, unsupervised and kid standing in front holding the accelerator.pic.twitter.com/8QbyyBfy1f — Roads of Mumbai (@RoadsOfMumbai) December 19, 2022

The incident reportedly occurred in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra, according to media reports. After watching the video, internet users responded in the comments section. "If the child is sitting on the scooty, then the engine must be turned off," one user suggested in a comment.

One user noted that the man in the video is not wearing a helmet, saying, "Neither has put on the helmet and has kept the scooty running with the child. This video is a lesson for all.” While another said, “Nothing but carelessness.”

