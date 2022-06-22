Video of Karnataka JD(S) MLA slapping college principal goes viral

Screengrab from the viral video

A Janata Dal (Secular) MLA was caught on camera slapping a college principal for allegedly not being able to provide proper answers about the ongoing development work for a computer lab.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media wherein M Srinivas, an MLA from Mandya (Karnataka), repeatedly slapped the principal of Nalwadi Krishna Raja Wediyar ITI College in front of his colleagues on Monday, June 20.

The incident took place when Srinivas was inspecting the Government ITI College.

Many people slammed Srinivas for treating the principal with no respect. The MLA appears to lunge towards ITI principal Naganand a couple of times and slap him.

Though the exchange between the MLA and the principal is not clear, the viral video shows that the MLA lost his cool while inquiring about the work in the computer laboratory of the institute.

Naganand, ITI College Principal, told reporters today, "There is no personal enmity between him and the MLA. A program was held in the college which happened very well. I don`t know why he was angry with me. I am not going to file any complaint against MLA for slapping me. I believe in God. God can see everything."

Shambhu Gowda, the President of the Government Employees Association Mandya District, on Tuesday said that the matter will be brought to the notice of the District Commissioner.

(With inputs from ANI)

