Video of cop feeding banana to monkey with no hands wins the internet

Little acts of kindness never go unnoticed.

Kindness is one trait that makes a human soul even more beautiful. While qualities like love, compassion, forgiveness are necessities, serving mankind with Kindness makes your life worthy.

If you want to understand the quality of Kindness in individual take note of what this cop is doing.

A clip of police feeding a banana to a monkey with no hands is going viral on social media. Amid the coronavirus outbreak, where people have abandoned their pets, this video has come as a ray of hope for many.

Twitter user Khushboo Soni shared the clip with the caption” Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey", which shows the police officer, donning a mask, feeding the monkey while he talks on the phone.

Police Officer feeding an amputee Monkey. pic.twitter.com/7IKBGLlAy6 — Khushboo Soni (@Khushboo_) April 17, 2020

The video has garnered 1,73,800 views and hundreds of amazing comments.

Being human does not mean that an individual possesses kindness. Being blessed with kindness is an individual choice.

