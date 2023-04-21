Video of Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen attending wedding goes viral

Photo: Twitter

In the midst of the UP police investigation, a video of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen has appeared on social media. Shaista Parveen is the mother of Asad Ahmed, who was killed by the UP STF in an encounter, and the wife of mafia lord Atiq Ahmed.

Shaista Parveen was one of the main suspects in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was the primary eyewitness in the murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal, along with her son. A reward of Rs 5 lakh was also offered by the UP government for information leading to Shaista Parveen's location.

Shaista Parveen's video has surfaced on social media as one of the main murder suspects is still on police radar. She was spotted at a wedding in the viral video. Shaista Parveen is reportedly seen in the viral video attending a wedding ceremony, as her face is clearly visible. Shaista Parveen is seen wearing a head scarf or burqa in all of her earlier footage. In none of the videos was his face recognisable. Shaista's face is finally clearly shown in a video for the first time.

The mafia's wife, according to the information, had been present at a close relative's wedding. Another wedding ceremony photo has also surfaced. Shaista is seated close to the brides, who are both wearing flower garlands, Jagran reported.

Shaista Parveen, the wife of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, is now at the top of the Uttar Pradesh government's "most wanted" list of offenders, and a sizable bounty has been placed on her head by the police shortly after Atiq Ahmed's death.

In Prayagraj last week, Don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were slain in a shooting. As a result, only his wife Shaista Parveen is still at large; the other four members of his family have been taken into custody or have been killed in encounters.

Shaista Parveen is accused of defrauding in three cases and murder in one, according to the authorities. The alleged murderous plot was hatched by Begum Shaista Parveen of Atiq. Asad and the gunman Ghulam were killed in Jhansi on April 13 by the UP STF. Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were in police custody when they were killed by three gunshots two days later, on April 15, close to the Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj.

