Video: Woman performs stunt by sitting on bonnet of Scorpio car in Noida, police seize vehicle

Noida: In the viral video, the woman can be seen sitting on the bonnet of a Scorpio car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 04:10 PM IST

Video: Woman performs stunt by sitting on bonnet of Scorpio car in Noida, police seize vehicle
Video: Woman performs stunt by sitting on bonnet on Scorpio car in Noida, police seize vehicle (screengrab from the viral video)

Noida Police has seized a Scorpio car after a video of a girl performing stunts on the vehicle went viral. In this video, the girl is sitting on the bonnet of the car which is moving slowly. Reports suggest the viral video is from Sector 75. 

The Noida police is taking further action in the matter, reports added. The police took the action after the viral went viral on social media. 

Check out the viral video here:

Earlier in September this year, a video of around 12 people performing dangerous stunts with cars and bikes surfaced in Noida. In the video, about a dozen youths were seen simultaneously doing stunts while sitting on bikes and two cars.

READ | Video: Drunk driver kills 50-year-old man in Gurugram as car stunt goes wrong, 8 arrested 

