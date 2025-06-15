The first video of the Kedarnath plane crash is surfacing on the social media. The video shows that the plane crashed in the forests of Gaurikund. The accident happened amid poor visibility due to bad weather, as per reports. watch the video:

A helicopter crash was reported in Kedarnath, on early Sunday morning, around 5:20 AM, killing all the seven people on board including pilot. The pilot is identified as Captain Rajveer Singh Chauhan and other six victim are Rajkumar Suresh Jaiswal (41), Shradha Rajkumar Jaiswal (35), Kashi (23 months), residents of Maharashtra, Vikram (46), a resident of Rudraprayag; Vinod Dev (66), and Tusti Singh (29), residents of Bijnor in UP.

First video of crash

Now, the first video of the Kedarnath plane crash is surfacing on the social media. The video shows that the plane crashed in the forests of Gaurikund. The accident happened amid poor visibility due to bad weather, as per reports. Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams are now deployed at the incident spot.

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

The helicopter was a Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter VT-BKA operating flight on sector Shri Kedarnath ji- Aryan Helipad, Guptkanshi. It took off from Kedarnath helipad for Guptkashi, however authorities lost signal with the chopper. It went "missing", but later it was found, that the helicopter crashed.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on X, "Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers."

This helicopter crash in Kedarnath, is the fifth such incident in recent times. As per PTI, a helicopter going to Gangotri Dham crashed, killing six on May 8.