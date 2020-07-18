Video: 'Jo Bole So Nihal...': Rajnath Singh chants with soldiers near LoC in Kupwara

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited a forward post near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and interacted with the soldiers deployed there.

"We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation," the minister said in a tweet.

Earlier today, the minister visited the Amarnath temple in the union territory. "Feeling extremely blessed after praying at Shri Amarnathji Holy Cave in Jammu and Kashmir," he wrote on Twitter.

The visit came at a time when the Indian Army has announced that terrorists are trying to target the pilgrimage at National Highway 44.

Singh is on a two-day visit to J&K and Ladakh to take stock of military preparedness in the region.

On Friday, Singh arrived in Leh and held interactions with field commanders. Accompanied by Army chief MM Naravane and Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Singh also visited forward areas in Kashmir and assessed the ground situation.

The Defence Minister witnessed para dropping and scoping weapons here. He also inspected a Pika machine gun.