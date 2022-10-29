Video: Jharkhand Congress MLA Umashankar Akela slaps toll plaza worker | Photo: Twitter/@USIndia_

A video allegedly showing Jharkhand Congress MLA Umashankar Akela slapping an employee on-duty at the Nagwa toll plaza on NH 33 came to light. The incident happened on Thursday at around 5:30 p.m. in Hazaribag when he was stopped from driving to Ranchi. The toll booth's CCTV system recorded the entire incident.

The Barhi Congress leader is shown in the video entering the cabin with his guards in behind, getting into a dispute, and then striking the member of staff inside. The MLA's guard intervened to stop the staff member from hitting back at the MLA after a brief scuffle as a result of the staff member's action.

According to the Congress leader, the toll plaza employee received a slap for behaving rudely toward him, and he informed them that, before heading to Ranchi, he would bring the matter up with their superiors. Akela said, "After giving my identity card, I urged him to open the gate. But they did not budge. Then, my bodyguards stepped out of my vehicle and opened the gate themselves. Seeing this, they began protesting and misbehaving and a minor scuffle ensued," TOI reported.

The Korrah police station's officer in charge, Uttam Kumar Tiwari, stated that neither Umashankar Akela nor the toll plaza employee, had not yet filed a formal complaint with the police. "We have not taken any action because there have been no complaints filed. However, we are closely monitoring the situation," Tiwari further added.

READ | Jaya Prada on Azam Khan's dismissal from UP Assembly: 'Punished for his past actions'