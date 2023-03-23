Video: Indian Railways train offers facilities like a library and restaurant, surpassing even luxury hotels

The Indian Railways has introduced a new train called the Bharat Gaurav Train which offers luxury facilities such as a fine dining restaurant and mini library for its passengers. The train has been specifically introduced to tour the North East states of India and offers state-of-the-art passenger amenities that will make the journey a memorable one.

The train started its first journey on March 21 from Safdarganj railway station in Delhi and is designed to provide an upscale experience to its passengers. A video of the train has been shared on social media which showcases the luxury facilities available on board. The train offers all facilities ranging from a library for reading to a restaurant for fine dining.

The Bharat Gaurav train is an AC train which is divided into 1, 2, and 3 categories. The train offers CCTV camera facilities, electronic safes and security guards to ensure the safety of the passengers on board. The train can accommodate up to 156 passengers and offers tour packages of 15 days and 14 nights to visit the five states of the Northeast. The train will travel through many cities in Assam, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya along with Guwahati.

The fares for the Bharat Gaurav Train vary based on the cabin. The fare for AC 2 is Rs 1,06,990, for AC 1 cabinet it is Rs 1,32,000, and for AC 1 coupon, it is Rs 1,49,290.

