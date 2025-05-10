The Indian Army has shared an official video of destroying an armed drone over Khasa Cantt in Amritsar, Punjab. The force said that Pakistan’s escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along the border.

"Pakistan’s blatant escalation with drone strikes and other munitions continues along our western borders. In one such incident, today at approximately 5 AM, Multiple enemy armed drones were spotted flying over Khasa Cantt, Amritsar. The hostile drones were instantly engaged and destroyed by our air defence units," the Army said.



It added, "Pakistan’s blatant attempt to violate India’s sovereignty and endanger civilians is unacceptable. Indian Army will thwart enemy designs."