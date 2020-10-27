Video: Girl shot dead outside college in Ballabhgarh; one arrested

Ballabgarh: Police have arrested one accused in connection with the murder of a girl who was shot dead by two youths outside the Aggarwal College on Monday evening.

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera and the footage has now come to fore. In the video, two youths are seen coming out a white car I20 car and trying to get hold of two girl students. After a verbal spat, one of the accused tries to pull the girl inside the car parked near the gate of the college in order to abduct her but as she resists, after which he pulls out a gun and shoots her in the back.

The tragic incident took place at around 3:30 pm. The victim was identified as 21-year-old Nikita, a final year student of the B.Com course in the college, who had come out after appearing in the exam. She was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. She was a resident of SGM Nagar.

According to the police, a manhunt was launched soon after the incident and one of the accused Taufiq has been arrested. Taufiq hails from Mewat, Haryana and is being questioned.

Sharing more details, Jaiveer Rathi, ACP, Ballabgarh said, “One of the accused identified as Tausif hailing from Sohna was known to the victim and a complaint against him had been lodged by the victim’s kin a few months ago for harassment and molestation but a compromise had been reached.”

Police says that the exact cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained. It is suspected that rejections of friendship by the girl could be the reason behind the gruesome murder.