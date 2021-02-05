Video: F-15EX takes first flight during Aero India 2021

The F-15EX fighter jet was exhibited in Bengaluru during the Aero India 2021, where it took its historic first flight on Wednesday (February 3). The air forces of India and the United States held a discussion and exchanged information about the F-15EX fighter jets.

"Check out the #F15EX as it makes its historic first flight. F-15EX is built on a digital thread, allowing it to also serve as a testbed to incorporate future tech and capability for the @USAirForce," said Boeing in a tweet post its flight.

In what can be a major addition to the Indian Air Force (IAF), it is reported by a top Boeing official that it received approval from the US government to offer the combat aircraft to the IAF.

In a joint interview with Jeff Shockey, vice president, Global Sales and Marketing, Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Boeing Global Services to the news agency PTI, Maria H Laine, vice president, Boeing International Sales, and Industrial Partnerships, said, "There have been discussions between the two governments and the two Air Forces have exchanged information about the F-15EX."

PTI quoted Laine as saying that they started to have more discussions after the license request was approved by the US government to offer the F-15EX fighter jets to India.

"It certainly sends a powerful signal when the US government makes a commitment to a platform like this that they're in it or the long haul and are showing faith and confidence in the capability and price point of the F-15EX piques interest in the US and around the world," Laine said in the interview.

Laine further said in the interview that the air force of the US had given an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to Boeing in July 2020 with a ceiling value of about USD 23 billion.

It is to be noted that the F-15EX is a multi-role combat aircraft, which is supposed to be the latest and the most advanced version of the F-15 aircraft group. The F-15 aircraft are known for their multi-role, all-weather, and day and night versions.