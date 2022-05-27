Watch: Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan, who brandished gun at cop, gets hero's welcome

Shahrukh Pathan is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.(File)

New Delhi: Shahrukh Pathan, an accused in the 2020 Delhi riots who had allegedly brandished his gun to a copy, received a hero's welcome on May 23 in his locality, when he had been released on a four-hour parole to visit his ailing father. A clip of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Pathan walking on a road with the police cordon, with people raising slogans in his support. While granting parole, the court had put the condition that he would only meet his parents.

The police have accused Pathan of pointing his gun at Head Constable Deepak Dahiya, claiming he wanted to shoot the cop during the riots in Jafrabad. His illegal firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with two live rounds was recovered and several shots had been fired by him, according to police.

The judge charged Pathan under sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting armed with a deadly weapon), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the IPC.

#WATCH | Accused Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed a gun at a policeman during anti-CAA protests gets a welcome during 4-hour parole on his arrival at his residence on May 23. He got parole to meet his ailing father.



(The viral video has been confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/Fc5HjuSdy2 May 27, 2022

Charges were also framed under sections 353 (assault), 307 (attempt to murder) read with section 149 (member of unlawful assembly guilty of a common offence) of the IPC and various sections of the Arms Act, to which he pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

He is currently lodged in the Tihar Jail.

Over 50 people had died in the northeast Delhi riots that started during the anti-CAA protest at the national capital.

With inputs from IANS