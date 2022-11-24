Viral video: Delhi Police constable catches robber, 11 cell phones recovered

Screenshot: Delhi Police constable catches robber, 11 cell phones recovered

Constable Satendra of the Delhi Police bravely apprehended a snatcher in the Shahabad Dairy neighbourhood of Delhi. This heroic moment was captured on camera and was shared by Delhi police on Twitter and hashtags it #HeroesOfDelhiPolice.

A patrolling team was sent to the Neeraj area after the Shahabad police station received information that the nasty snatcher planned to perpetrate an incident there. In the midst of this, constable Satendra, who was on a motorcycle patrol, spotted Neeraj. (Also Read: Delhi temperature drops to 12 degree Celsius: Check minimum temperature of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad)

Satendra struck his bike with his bike after spotting the snatcher. Neeraj, the accused, then jumped back up and started running after falling off the bike. However, Satendra chased him down while displaying courage.

Neeraj was then searched after that. Neeraj was found to be engaged in 55 cases of snatching, according to the police, and during the search, 11 stolen mobile phones were found on him.