Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Viral video: Delhi Police constable catches robber, 11 cell phones recovered

Delhi police constable catches a snatcher in the Shahabad Dairy, Delhi. The constable chased him down.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:20 PM IST

Viral video: Delhi Police constable catches robber, 11 cell phones recovered
Screenshot: Delhi Police constable catches robber, 11 cell phones recovered
Constable Satendra of the Delhi Police bravely apprehended a snatcher in the Shahabad Dairy neighbourhood of Delhi. This heroic moment was captured on camera and was shared by Delhi police on Twitter and hashtags it #HeroesOfDelhiPolice. 
 
A patrolling team was sent to the Neeraj area after the Shahabad police station received information that the nasty snatcher planned to perpetrate an incident there. In the midst of this, constable Satendra, who was on a motorcycle patrol, spotted Neeraj. (Also Read: Delhi temperature drops to 12 degree Celsius: Check minimum temperature of Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram, Faridabad)
 
Satendra struck his bike with his bike after spotting the snatcher. Neeraj, the accused, then jumped back up and started running after falling off the bike. However, Satendra chased him down while displaying courage. 
 
Neeraj was then searched after that. Neeraj was found to be engaged in 55 cases of snatching, according to the police, and during the search, 11 stolen mobile phones were found on him.
 
Since a number of years ago, Delhi Police has been actively broadening the definition of public service by taking on initiatives outside of its purview to advance society.
 
A few days back Delhi police arrested a robber who was on the loose for the past 10 years. He was a 40-year-old man who was involved in a robbery case in 2012. The court had proclaimed the defendant, Amit, a resident of the Adarsh colony in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a criminal in 2012. He worked as a history-sheeter at the UP police station in Civil Lines.
 
Police in Moradabad, UP, arrested Amit after receiving a tip. He had previously been involved in 14 robberies, snatchings, murder attempts, and Arms Act violations.
 
 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.