Viral video: Delhi Police constable catches robber, 11 cell phones recovered

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:20 PM IST
Constable Satendra of the Delhi Police bravely apprehended a snatcher in the Shahabad Dairy neighbourhood of Delhi. This heroic moment was captured on camera and was shared by Delhi police on Twitter and hashtags it #HeroesOfDelhiPolice.
Satendra struck his bike with his bike after spotting the snatcher. Neeraj, the accused, then jumped back up and started running after falling off the bike. However, Satendra chased him down while displaying courage.
Neeraj was then searched after that. Neeraj was found to be engaged in 55 cases of snatching, according to the police, and during the search, 11 stolen mobile phones were found on him.
Since a number of years ago, Delhi Police has been actively broadening the definition of public service by taking on initiatives outside of its purview to advance society.
A few days back Delhi police arrested a robber who was on the loose for the past 10 years. He was a 40-year-old man who was involved in a robbery case in 2012. The court had proclaimed the defendant, Amit, a resident of the Adarsh colony in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, a criminal in 2012. He worked as a history-sheeter at the UP police station in Civil Lines.
Police in Moradabad, UP, arrested Amit after receiving a tip. He had previously been involved in 14 robberies, snatchings, murder attempts, and Arms Act violations.