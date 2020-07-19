Video: Congress MLAs from Ashok Gehlot camp play 'Antakshari' in Jaipur hotel; sing 'Hum Honge Kamyaab'

In rapid developments in the arena of the contentious Rajasthan Political Crisis, a video clip has now emerged online which shows Congress MLAs belonging to the camp supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot playing a game of 'Antakshari'. The video was shot at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur, and in the clip, the Congress legislators could be heard singing the popular Hindi song 'Hum Honge Kamyaab' (We shall overcome).

The video was posted by news agency ANI on Twitter.

#WATCH Rajasthan: Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot play 'antakshari' at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur. pic.twitter.com/MfCfxaKpLM July 19, 2020

The song could be seen as a fun game to while away time, and also a political message to the rival Sachin Pilot camp, the lines a metaphor for the idea that they would overcome the current challenges and emerge victorious in the political arena.

Rajasthan Congress continues to remain in turmoil after simmering differences between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot came out in the open. Pilot was sacked as Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief on July 14.

Gehlot has blamed the BJP for attempting to destabilise the state government by poaching MLAs. To prevent any such attempts, the legislators on his camp have been moved to Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur.

Pilot was miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state.

Team Pilot had claimed the support of as many as 30 rebel MLAs who were ready to abandon the Gehlot-led Congress regime if push came to shove. However, as reports now stand, the rebels including Pilot are stated to be 19, along with three independents who are also supporting them.

The number of legislators supporting the government has reportedly increased to 105, as it is correctly hypothesized that in such a precarious situation, every single MLA's support counts, as the Chief Minister needs to have the support of at least 101 legislators to maintain his regime.