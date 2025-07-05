Video: Bihar's 'thinnest' building with rooms goes viral, shocked netizens call it 'Great wall of China', watch

Bihar has got its own 'Great wall of China', says the social media after seeing one of the most bizarre buildings ever constructed. This 'skinny skyscraper', as thin as a concrete wall is located in the Khagaria district of Bihar.

Bihar has got its own 'Great wall of China', says the social media after seeing one of the most bizarre buildings ever constructed. This 'skinny skyscraper', as thin as a concrete wall is located in the Khagaria district of Bihar. The building stands tall but is just few feet wide, occupying little land. It appears like a normal building from front angle but when seen from other angle, it is infact a residential building. with rooms. The video of the 'thin' wall went viral on social media. It as first posted on X, The text on the video read, “Where is this wonder in Khagaria?", with a caption, "In Bihar's Khagaria, an astonishing wonder house has been built, how will a person live in it."

Internet reacts

One user jokingly said, "Ek room mein bas ek aadmi hi soyega." Other said, "This is bihar !! Anything can happen here !"

One compared it to 'Hava Mahal' in jaipur, and said, "Jaipur ka hava mahal sa bana diya he"

Fourth said, "Thinking of building the Great Wall of China, bro, are we any less? Thanks for your thinking.” read another comment."

Other 'bizaare' constructions

India never fails to surprise netizens with its bizarre construction. The 90 degree turn bridge in Bhopal, left everyone in shock. Later, the bridge was ordered to be reconstructed and senior engineers were suspended.

Moreover, this 'thin' building in Khagaria is not only the 'unique' building. Earlier, a video of a five-storey building constructed on a plot of merely six feet in Bihar's Muzaffarpur went viral, with people calling it 'Bihar's Burj Khalifa.'