Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Video: 85-metre-tall Surat cooling tower demolished by controlled explosion in Gujarat

The 85-metre tall RCC tower with an around 72-metre diameter of the gas-based Utran Power Station was brought down at around 11:10 am.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Mar 21, 2023, 05:39 PM IST

Video: 85-metre-tall Surat cooling tower demolished by controlled explosion in Gujarat
Video: 85-metre-tall Surat cooling tower demolished by controlled explosion in Gujarat | Photo: ANI

A 30-year-old cooling tower of a power station in Gujarat's Surat city was demolished on Tuesday through a controlled explosion. The 85-metre tall RCC tower with an around 72-metre diameter of the gas-based Utran Power Station was brought down at around 11:10 am.

An official said 262.5 kg of commercial explosives were used for demolition. The tower came down within seven seconds with a loud noise, sending up a huge layer of dust. Earlier, the official had said that 220-kg explosives were used but later added that the actual quantity used was 262.5 kg.

As a precautionary measure, the area around the power station, which is situated on the banks of the Tapi river, was barricaded to keep people around 250-300 metres away from the tower. The official said explosives were set up after drilling the column and the help of experts was taken.

"The tower was part of the 135-MW power plant of the Gujarat State Electricity Corporation and was used for cooling purposes. It was 85 metres in height, with a bottom diameter of 72 metres," said in-charge additional chief engineer, RR Patel. He said the other plant of 375 MW capacity in the gas-based power plant is up and running.

Watch video here:

 

 

The razing of the tower, constructed in 1993, became necessary owing to techno-commercial reasons and the approval of the Central Electricity Authority was taken in 2017. In September 2021, the demolition process began, and the boiler, generator, turbine, and transformer were razed, said Patel.

READ | Amritpal Singh crackdown: Meet Swapan Sharma, IPS officer leading operation against Khalistan sympathiser

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
Nia Sharma stuns in white fringe top, mini skirt, turns sexy captain of yacht
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned into Indian Navy: Know features, weapons of stealth mission vessel
From Amitabh Bachchan to Akshay, Ajay Devgn: Step inside the luxurious private jets of Bollywood stars
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Meet Ayushi Nandan, Bihar Board Inter exam science topper who scored 94.8%
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.