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CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

CJP Protest: Sonam Wangchuk Reacts As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Union Education Minister

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CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

CJP Protest: Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns As Education Minister Amid Students Protests

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'Victory of Democracy': Sonam Wangchuk hails student protests as Dharmendra Pradhan steps down

In the wake of Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation from the Union Education Minister post following weeks of student protests at the Jantar Mantar, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk called it a 'victory of democracy straight from the streets'.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 04:24 PM IST

'Victory of Democracy': Sonam Wangchuk hails student protests as Dharmendra Pradhan steps down
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on July 25 amid ongoing student protests at Jantar Mantar. (Pic Credits: X/Wangchuk66)
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Sonam Wangchuk, popular climate activist who was on a hunger strike for 26 straight days, has come forward to react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as the Union Education Minister and called it a 'victory of democracy'. Taking to his X handle, he shared a picture of himself from the hospital and said, ''IT'S A VICTORY OF DEMOCRACY direct democracy... straight from the streets. It's a victory of peace, patience & persévérance. Congratulations CJP,  Gen Z of the nation and thank you all citizens for shedding fear and the fear of fear and rising up from every corner of the nation. FROM ACCOUNTABILITY,  NOW TO REFORMS.''

See the post:

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down amid increasing pressure from weeks of student protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and exam irregularities. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down amid increasing pressure from weeks of student protests at Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak and exam irregularities. This resignation came just hours before the third round of talks between the central government and CJP. Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation on his social media handles after submitting it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

How did Sonam Wangchuk become a part of the student protests?

 

Weeks after Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke and his associates staged a protest at the Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak, Wangchuk joined the movement in the last week of June and began an indefinite hunger strike. After nearly 20 days of his hunger strike, a sudden increase in support for the movement was seen after it became the hottest topic on Instagram, with many influencers openly extending their support to the 'peaceful' protests.

 

On July 20, which was also the first day of the Monsoon Session, protesters marched toward the Parliament, which turned violent, leaving many security personnel and protesters injured. However, after rounds of dialogue with the government, Wangchuk broke his hunger strike on the 26th day, on a few conditions. Now, after the resignation of the Union Education Minister, CJP and the GenZ of the country and called it a 'victory of democracy'.

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