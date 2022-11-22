Victoria institute to host 2022 international LGBTQ leaders conference

The four-day 38th international event is starting at the end of November to the third of December. The annual event, the 2022 international LGBTQ leaders conference will be hosted by victoria institute in JW Marriot, Washington DC once again. In the previous year, JW Marriot hosted the 2021 international LGBTQ leaders conference too.

The conference will attract over 600 officials from leaders, advocates, and activists from across the world and all of them will liberate their opinions on how to further build up the community using strategic and economical ways. This four-day conference will be completely dedicated to addressing networking problems, skill building, employment structure, and other sessions to strengthen the LGBTQ community in the movement for equality.

The schedule of international event is supposed to be initiated with a two-hour reception from 5 PM-8 PM ET on Wednesday, 30th of November.

The next day starts with the elected officials' summit AT 7:30 AM - 3:45 PM ET, which is especially for elected officials only. Further includes an opening program which is to be held between 4 PM and 8 PM and receptions from 8 PM to 10 PM ET

A wide range of Programmes will be conducted on the third day of the international event between 8 AM and 4 PM eastern time. The third day will be completed by a huge reception from 7 PM to 10 PM, where anyone can freely express their ideas and make efficient conversations

The event is set to be concluded on December 3, sessions of programming will be held before wrapping up the event from 8 Am - 2:30 PM ET

As per every annual conference, you can expect leaders worldwide to examine the policies that could affect the community and engage to fetch more philanthropists and influencers to pitch and expand to the community. The attendees can learn and acquire knowledge and best practices across various policy and law areas, as well as meet the great leaders who are on the frontline for carrying the LGBTQ community toward equality.

This event brings the unity of various leaders across the world, all into one place for one single cause. The members of the state such as mayors, politicians, journalists and state legislators all express and work together to avoid any future conflicts and narrow the objective to find out what's best for everyone, in order to bring significant change.

For several years victoria institute foundation has been covering the event. The institute is established in 1993 to sustain the global equality of the LGBTQ community, with the sole aim to expand diversity. Further, in 2013 the victoria institute expanded to furnish LGBTQ communities all over developing countries, to encourage international development and programming the institute partnered with the United States agency for international development to serve the communities in Columbia, Peru, and the Balkans. Besides, in recent years the LGBTQ program has further expanded to Dominican Republic, Honduras, India, and South Africa.

For registering, or to be a part of the event you can visit the official website of the international event, you can also sponsor the event as well as book your hotels through the website.

