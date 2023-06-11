Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

'Victims should be ready to record assault': Kapil Sibal slams police for asking wrestlers to give photo, video proofs

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Brij Bhushan investigation: Police wants video, audio, call recordings, WhatsApp chats as proof. Now victims should be ready to click on the camera and have someone ready to record the assault."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:54 PM IST

'Victims should be ready to record assault': Kapil Sibal slams police for asking wrestlers to give photo, video proofs
'Victims should be ready to record assault': Kapil Sibal slams police for asking wrestlers to give photo, video proofs

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday took a dig over the Delhi Police reportedly asking two women wrestlers to provide photos, audio and video evidence for their sexual harassment allegations against outgoing WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, saying now victims should be ready to click on camera and have someone to record the assault they face.

The swipe by Sibal, a senior advocate who represented the protesting wrestlers in the Supreme Court, came over a media report which claimed that two women wrestlers, who have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Singh of sexual harassment, have been asked by the Delhi Police to provide photos, audio and video as evidence for their allegations.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "Brij Bhushan investigation: Police wants video, audio, call recordings, WhatsApp chats as proof. Now victims should be ready to click on the camera and have someone ready to record the assault." "For that the assaults will have to take place after notice to victims!" he added.

The government had assured the protesting wrestlers that a charge-sheet will be filed against the outgoing WFI chief by June 15, following which they had halted their protest. The Delhi Police on April 28 had registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place police station.

Some of the complainants have also alleged that Singh made advances to seek "sexual favours", promising to help them in their careers. Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proved against him.

READ | Delhi Metro: Magenta Line extension to have 22 new stops, check list of station names, other details

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Weight Loss: 5 shakes to keep you hydrated and lose those extra kilos
Sexaholic star Shama Sikander scorches the internet with hot photoshoot in low-cut black monokini
Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrates with team Citadel India, Varun Dhawan, Raj and DK; shares photo dump of week
IRCTC Tour Package: Discover beauty of Ooty on a budget, check price details
In pics: Janhvi Kapoor exudes alluring vibe in black slit gown for Filmfare photoshoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN +2 Supplementary Exam 2023 dates released at at dge.tn.gov.in, how to download Timetable for 1st, 2nd year
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.