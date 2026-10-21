'Victim card completely dismantled': BJP's Sambit Patra attacks CJP leaders after Delhi HC hearing

BJP's Sambit Patra has accused CJP leaders of misleading people about their detention, representing 'Gen Z' and much more. Check out what he said slamming Cockroach Janta Party.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), accusing its leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das of spreading a false narrative about their detention and judicial custody. Patra referred to the Delhi High Court's observations and said that the two were not sent to judicial custody for trying to hoist the national flag at Jantar Mantar, but for violating a peace bond signed by them earlier this month.

'Victim card completely dismantled', says Patra

While addressing the media, the BJP leader alleged that an attempt was made to portray the central government as dictatorial. ''A certain narrative was being cultivated across the country, and an impression was being created that there are individuals who simply wish to hoist India’s national flag—Tiranga—and that the Indian government is so dictatorial that it is preventing them from doing so. A few people attempted to propagate this narrative throughout the nation,'' Patra said.

Alleging CJP leaders of playing the 'victim card', Sambit Patra added, ''The usual suspects tried to deceive the people of India, claiming that these individuals were detained and placed in judicial custody solely because they wanted to unfurl the Indian flag. But today, during the hearing concerning the judicial custody of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, the Delhi High Court raised certain questions. It should be clear to the whole country that their judicial custody was not a result of their desire to hoist the Tiranga. Rather, it occurred because they failed to uphold the terms of a peace bond they had previously signed. When they were first detained, they had signed a 'peace bond,' providing a surety—a guarantee—that upon their release, they would not engage in any actions that could lead to unrest. ...which would have hampered peace in the country. Yet, within just a few hours of their release, they violated their 'peace bond'—a fact that has come to light today. The 'victim card' they had been brandishing has been completely dismantled by the questions posed by the Delhi High Court.''

#WATCH | Bhubaneswar, Odisha | BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra says, "A certain narrative was being cultivated across the country, and an impression was being created that there are individuals who simply wish to hoist India’s national flag—Tiranga—and that the Indian government is so dictatorial that it is preventing them from doing so. A few people attempted to propagate this narrative throughout the nation. The usual suspects tried to deceive the people of India, claiming that these individuals were detained and placed in judicial custody solely because they wanted to unfurl the Indian flag. But today, during the hearing concerning the judicial custody of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, the Delhi High Court raised certain questions. It should be clear to the whole country that their judicial custody was not a result of their desire to hoist the Tiranga. Rather, it occurred because they failed to uphold the terms of a peace bond they had previously signed. When they were first detained, they had signed a 'peace bond,' providing a surety—a guarantee—that upon their release, they would not engage in any actions that could lead to unrest. ...which would have hampered peace in the country. Yet, within just a few hours of their release, they violated their 'peace bond'—a fact that has come to light today. The 'victim card' they had been brandishing has been completely dismantled by the questions posed by the Delhi High Court. When the Delhi High Court asked for their ages, one replied that he was 27, while the other stated he was 31. The Court made it clear: "You are not Gen Z." If you are 27 or 31, you do not belong to Gen Z—contrary to what you claim to represent. Delhi High Court observed that the issue at hand has shifted. When this entire matter first began, young people had taken to the streets; the issue was different then. While the issue has changed, the people involved remain the same. In other words, this movement—taking place across the country—appears to be orchestrated by the same group of individuals, driven by a calculated, pre-planned agenda. The court also issued a caution, noting that protests can sometimes spiral into arson, looting, and destruction if the organisers lose control. If the organisers lose control, it can lead to acts of arson, potentially resulting in the loss of property and human life. The National Flag of India does not provide you with legal immunity to incite anarchy across the country by using the flag as a cover." — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2026

Sambit Patra targets CJP leaders over 'Gen Z' claims

He also slammed CJP leaders for pretending to be 'Gen Z', referring to the Delhi High Court's remark about the ages of Das and Ranka during the hearing. ''When the Delhi High Court asked for their ages, one replied that he was 27, while the other stated he was 31. The Court made it clear: "You are not Gen Z." If you are 27 or 31, you do not belong to Gen Z—contrary to what you claim to represent,'' the BJP leader said.

'Calculated, pre-planned agenda': Patra questions CJP protests

Patra also accused the CJP leaders of using the national flag to justify their protest at Jantar Mantar, while referring to the court's observations about the changing nature of their demonstration. ''Delhi High Court observed that the issue at hand has shifted. When this entire matter first began, young people had taken to the streets; the issue was different then. While the issue has changed, the people involved remain the same. In other words, this movement—taking place across the country—appears to be orchestrated by the same group of individuals, driven by a calculated, pre-planned agenda,'' he further said.