Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu tests COVID-19 positive, isolates self at home

Venkaiah Naidu

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 10:12 PM IST

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, the official account of the Vice President, Naidu said he is asymptomatic and in good health. 

The Vice President has been advised home quarantine. His wife Usha Naidu has tested negative and is in self-isolation.

"The Vice President of India who underwent a routine COVID-19 test today morning has been tested positive. He is however, asymptomatic and in good health. He has been advised home quarantine. His wife Smt. Usha Naidu has been tested negative and is in self-isolation," tweeted the official account of the Vice President.