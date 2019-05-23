Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Vice President Naidu congratulates people for voting for stability

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday congratulated the people of India for voting for stability in the Lok Sabha elections.

Reported By:ANI| Edited By: ANI |Source: ANI |Updated: May 23, 2019, 09:23 PM IST

Vice President Naidu congratulates people for voting for stability
Vice President Naidu congratulates people for voting for stability

 Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday congratulated the people of India for voting for stability in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I congratulate the people of India for making their choice so clear with resounding clarity and voting for stability. I congratulate the Election Commission for the smooth and efficient conduct of elections," the Vice President said in a release.

"I congratulate all the winning parties and candidates in whom the people have reposed immense trust," he added.

"I hope that all of us irrespective of party affiliations, will continue to deepen the roots of our rich democratic tradition and focus our collective energies on development, reforms, and enhancement of the quality of our people's lives," said Naidu. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 leads Indian Women to 8-wicket win over Pakistan
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.