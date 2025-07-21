Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigns from his post, to prioritise...

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice."

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has resigned from his post "to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice." He has been serving as Vice President since 2022. The 74-year-old made the announcement after chairing the first day of the Monsoon Session as Rajya Sabha Chairman. "I resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately," Dhankhar said in a letter to the President. The resignation is effective immediately and was submitted in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution.

"I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office. The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory," he added. "As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future," he concluded.

