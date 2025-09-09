Vice President Election: Akali Dal abstains after BRS and BJD; how will it impact Sudarshan Reddy vs CP Radhakrishnan race?

Ahead of the election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential elections, bringing a different to poll arithmetic. Know how it affects the Vice Presidential election?

The Vice Presidential election on Tuesday eyes NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan having an edge with 427 MPs, well above the majority mark of 391, supporting him for the post. A BJP leader had said that the NDA candidate is expected to garner at least 427 votes. In the Lok Sabha, Radhakrishnan is expected to receive 293 votes, and 134 votes are likely to be cast in his favour in the Rajya Sabha. The Opposition's candidate, Justice B. Sudershan Reddy, is backed by 354 MPs, with 249 in the Lower House and 105 in the Upper House of the Parliament. Ahead of the election, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have decided to abstain from the Vice Presidential elections, bringing a different to poll arithmetic.



BJD, SAD, BRS abstain: How will it impact the Vice Presidential election?

The BJD, SAD, and the BRS have 12 seats in both Houses put together. With 12 MPs abstaining, the total number of MPs has been reduced to 769, and the required majority mark has changed to 386 votes. This development definitely impacts the election outcome between NDA's CP Radhakrishnan and opposition candidate Justice B Sudershan Reddy.



Numbers favour Radhakrishnan, as he is expected to receive around 427 votes, well above the majority mark of 391. In contrast, the INDIA bloc hopes for cross-voting to defeat the NDA candidate.



Why did BJD, SAD, and BRS withdraw from the Vice Presidential election?



Both the BJD and the BRS said they are neither with the ruling NDA nor with the Opposition INDIA bloc. "Biju Janata Dal has decided to abstain from the vice presidential elections tomorrow. The Biju Janata Dal remains equidistant from both the NDA and the INDIA alliances. We are focused on the development and welfare of Odisha and 4.5 crore people of Odisha," party leader Sambit Patra said. BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) also announced that the party will not take part in the Vice Presidential polls"For the last 20 days, BRS has been warning both state and central governments about the shortage of urea. Yet they have failed to respond. As a mark of protest and in solidarity with 71 lakh Telangana farmers, BRS has decided not to participate in the Vice President election. If NOTA was an option, we would have chosen it," he said. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced that it will "boycott" the Vice Presidential election, given that people in Punjab are "upset and angry" over no help from the central or state government.



