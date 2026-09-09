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VHP asks to keep Muslims out of garba and dandiya events; this is what Maharashtra CM's wife has said

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VHP asks to keep Muslims out of garba and dandiya events; this is what Maharashtra CM's wife has said

Amruta Fadnavis has opposed the call to bar Muslims from garba and dandiya events in Maharashtra, saying festivals should be celebrated together, while BJP leader Nitesh Rane supported the VHP’s restrictions.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 09, 2026, 08:17 PM IST

VHP asks to keep Muslims out of garba and dandiya events; this is what Maharashtra CM's wife has said
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Amid the ongoing debate over participation in Navratri celebrations, Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has said she sees no problem with Muslims attending garba and dandiya events.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “If a Muslim person also comes there and enjoys the festival properly, I do not see anything wrong in it.”

Her comments come shortly after the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) announced restrictions on Muslim participation in garba and dandiya events across Maharashtra during Navratri, which begins on October 11.

Shreyas Talpade also opposes the move

Actor Shreyas Talpade has also spoken against restricting Muslims from taking part in Navratri celebrations. “We have been enjoying all festivals together for so many years... I have always enjoyed every festival to the fullest, and I will continue to do so,” he said.

Nitesh Rane supports VHP’s decision

Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane, however, has backed the VHP's decision. In an interview with PTI Videos, Rane said people attending garba events should undergo identity verification and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being permitted entry.

“Those who do not follow idol worship should not participate in Hindu religious events. Those coming for garba should show their identity and chant the Hanuman Chalisa before being allowed entry,” Rane said.

He also claimed that incidents described as “love jihad” tend to rise during such festivals.

The term “love jihad” is used by some groups to allege that Muslim men deliberately target women from other religions for relationships with the intention of religious conversion.

Rane raises issue of DJ restrictions

Rane also called for similar rules on the use of loudspeakers and DJs during religious processions. “If DJs are not permitted during Ganesh festival celebrations, similar restrictions should apply to Eid processions as well,” he said.

VHP asks organisers to verify participants

The VHP has said Muslims should not be allowed to participate in garba and dandiya events during Navratri in Maharashtra. The organisation has also urged event organisers to verify the identities of participants.

Its proposed measures include checking Aadhaar cards and applying tilak to attendees. VHP spokesperson and joint secretary Shriraj Nair said the organisation had decided against allowing Muslims to participate in the dance events.

“We have taken a decision of not allowing participation of Muslims in garba-dandiya dance during the Navratri festival,” Nair said, as quoted by PTI. “Navratri is not just about songs and dance. The festival is about worshipping the Goddess. Why should Muslims, who are against idol worship, participate in the festival?” he added.

Nair maintained that the restrictions were intended to preserve what the VHP considers the cultural character of Hindu festivals and said they were not aimed at any particular community.

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