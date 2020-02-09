Veteran RSS 'pracharak' P Parameswaran passes away at 93

Former leader of the erstwhile Bharatiya Jana Sangh, P Parameswaran, passed away in the early hours of Sunday.

The 93-year-old took his last breath at 12.10 AM.

He was one of the senior-most Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'pracharaks' and the founder-director of the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram. He was undergoing Ayurvedic treatment at Ottappalam in Kerala's Palakkad district, according to the sources.

Parameswaran, who had worked with leaders like Deendayal Upadhyaya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani during the Jana Sangh days, was honoured with Padma Vibhushan, the country's second-highest civilian award in 2018 and Padma Shri in 2004.

Fondly called as Parameswar ji by Sangh Parivar and Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, Parameswaran was a prolific writer, poet, researcher and a widely-respected RSS ideologue. He was the Bharatiya Jana Sangh's secretary (1967-1971) and vice president (1971-1977), as well as the director of the Deendayal Research Institute (1977-1982), New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the demise of the veteran RSS ideologue. Calling him "a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata," Modi said that he devoted his life to "Indias cultural awakening", Modi said in a tweet.

"Shri P Parameswaran was a proud and dedicated son of Bharat Mata. His was a life devoted to India's cultural awakening, spiritual regeneration and serving the poorest of the poor. Parameswaran Ji's thoughts were prolific and his writings were outstanding. He was indomitable!"

An institution builder, Parameswaran Ji nurtured eminent institutions such as the Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram, Vivekananda Kendra and others. I am fortunate to have interacted with him many times. He was a towering intellectual. Anguished by his demise. Om Shanti," read his another tweet.

Born in 1927 in Muhamma, Alappuzha district, Parameswaran joined the RSS during his student days.

His body will be brought to the RSS headquarters in Kochi on Sunday morning for people to pay their last respects. The cremation will be held in Muhamma in the evening, the sources said.

During the days of Emergency, he courted arrest as part of the all India Satyagraha against it and was jailed for 16 months.

Bharatheeya Vichara Kendram was established by Parameswaran in 1982 "to promote nationalist thoughts among Keralites".

