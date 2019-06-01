Veteran mountaineer Amulya Sen passes away in Kolkata

Veteran mountaineer Amulya Sen died at his south Kolkata residence on Friday night following a cardiac arrest, family sources said on Saturday.

According to his family members, his death was caused by a cardiac arrest.

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

He learnt basics of mountaineering in Darjeeling at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (1960-61 where his interest piqued.

He made his 1st ascent at Nilgiri Peak in 1962 and he was also the head of Nilgiri Parvat expedition in Garhwal.

He joined Sikkim Himalaya's Mt Rathong and Kumun Himalaya's pre-Everest expeditions to Panchachulli in 1964. The first Indian ascent 'Chandra' was made by him in 1965.

In 1993, he became the head of a Mt Everest expedition.

From rock climbing, adventure camps in West Bengal Sen made expedition scores on various mountains up to the Himalayas.

He was awarded Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award by the West Bengal government which was then known as National Adventure Award.